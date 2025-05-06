403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Affirms Readiness To Face US Sanctions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 6 (KUNA) -- Iran affirmed on Tuesday that it is prepared for all scenarios and has taken all necessary measures to face US sanctions.
Iranian Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani in her weekly press briefing, stated that this is not the first time sanctions have been imposed against us, and we have taken the necessary steps to face them. We are ready for all scenarios." Mohajerani considered the sanctions as an indication of the US's lack of "sincerity" in its negotiations with Iran, stressing that Tehran has no issue with negotiations and is awaiting Oman's announcement regarding the talks.
Recently, the US imposed new sanctions on seven entities based in Turkiye and Iran, accusing them of being involved in the "illicit" trade of Iranian oil and petrochemicals.
Washington also imposed sanctions on six entities and six individuals in China and Iran "for their involvement in a network to purchase missile fuel components on behalf of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps." Omani Foreign Minister, Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi announced on Thursday that "for logistical reasons, we have rescheduled the US-Iran talks," which were initially set to take place at the beginning of this week.
Meanwhile, Iran has held three rounds of indirect talks with the US in Muscat and Rome, with the attendance of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. (end) mw
Iranian Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani in her weekly press briefing, stated that this is not the first time sanctions have been imposed against us, and we have taken the necessary steps to face them. We are ready for all scenarios." Mohajerani considered the sanctions as an indication of the US's lack of "sincerity" in its negotiations with Iran, stressing that Tehran has no issue with negotiations and is awaiting Oman's announcement regarding the talks.
Recently, the US imposed new sanctions on seven entities based in Turkiye and Iran, accusing them of being involved in the "illicit" trade of Iranian oil and petrochemicals.
Washington also imposed sanctions on six entities and six individuals in China and Iran "for their involvement in a network to purchase missile fuel components on behalf of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps." Omani Foreign Minister, Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi announced on Thursday that "for logistical reasons, we have rescheduled the US-Iran talks," which were initially set to take place at the beginning of this week.
Meanwhile, Iran has held three rounds of indirect talks with the US in Muscat and Rome, with the attendance of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. (end) mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment