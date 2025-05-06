Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
GCC Chief Discusses Enhancing Gulf Joint Work With Oman Amb.

GCC Chief Discusses Enhancing Gulf Joint Work With Oman Amb.


2025-05-06 07:02:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 6 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Tuesday discussed enhancing Gulf joint work with Omani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Najib Al-Busaidi.
GCC's General Secretariat stated that this came during Al-Budaiwi's meeting with Al-Busaidi at the Secretariat's Headquarters in Riyadh.
During the meeting, several topics were discussed including enhancing efforts for Gulf joint work and reviewing the latest regional and international developments, the Secretariat noted.
Al-Budaiwi congratulated Al-Busaidi on his appointment as Ambassador Oman to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and wished him success, it added. (end)
os


MENAFN06052025000071011013ID1109512674

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search