GCC Chief Discusses Enhancing Gulf Joint Work With Oman Amb.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 6 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Tuesday discussed enhancing Gulf joint work with Omani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Najib Al-Busaidi.
GCC's General Secretariat stated that this came during Al-Budaiwi's meeting with Al-Busaidi at the Secretariat's Headquarters in Riyadh.
During the meeting, several topics were discussed including enhancing efforts for Gulf joint work and reviewing the latest regional and international developments, the Secretariat noted.
Al-Budaiwi congratulated Al-Busaidi on his appointment as Ambassador Oman to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and wished him success, it added. (end)
