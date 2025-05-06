Newly Constituted Advisory Committee Of FCIK Takes Charge

The formation of the committee follows a resolution passed at FCIK's Extraordinary General Body Meeting held on May 4, 2025. As per the resolution, the Advisory Committee has been entrusted with overseeing the federation's operations and ensuring continuity until fresh elections are conducted.

Comprising representatives from both industrial estates and district-level unorganised sectors, the committee will function as the highest interim decision-making body of FCIK. It has also been vested with the authority to constitute an independent Election Commission tasked with conducting new elections within two months. These elections will be held in strict accordance with the FCIK Constitution and under internal and external, including government, oversight.

In their individual 'Statements of Acceptance and Undertaking', the newly appointed Advisory Committee members have expressed heartfelt gratitude to the General Body for the trust placed in them and pledged to uphold the organisation's values, integrity, and mission in full compliance with the FCIK Constitution. They have also vowed to protect the federation's assets, interests, and financial resources, serving as responsible custodians in the best interest of FCIK and its stakeholders.

Those Presidents who joined the new Advisory Committee on Tuesday include Syed Fazal Illahi (I/E Baghi Ali Mardan Khan), Imran Murtaza (I/E Khunmoh), Mohammad Ashraf Khan (I/E Baramullah), Javid Ahmad Bhat (I/E Sopore), Shiekh Nisar Ahmad (IGC Lassipora), Iftikhar Hussain Misgar (I/E Anantnag), Afaq Qadiri (I/E SP Zakura) Farooq Ahmad Anshari (I/E Zainakote), Ghulam Nabi Shah (I/E Handwara), Mehraj–ud-Din (I/E Kupwara), Farooq Ahmad (I/E Rudbug Kupwara), Mohsin Iqbal (I/E Vessu), Muzaffar Ahmad (I/E Bijbehara), Abdul Raheem Sofi ( I/E Chatpora Pulwama), Aweem Irshad (I/E Aglar Shopian), Mohammad Muzaffar (I/E Gagran Shopian) Nazir Ahmad Salroo (I/E Sports Complex Bijbehara), Firdous Ahmad Khan (Cricket Bat Cluster Sethar), Adnan Masood (I/E Wuyan), Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (I/E Doabgah), Bashir Ahmad Naik (CA store cluster), Ghulam Mohammad Tramboo (District Anantnag), Nazir Ahmad Mir (District Pulwama), Mohammad Imran Najar (District Baramullah), Parvaiz Ahmad Naik (District Kulgam) and Dr. Nazir Ahmad (District Kupwara).

A few additional members from remaining estates and districts are expected to join the Advisory Committee shortly.

“The Advisory Committee will convene in the coming days to outline its strategic roadmap and initiate the process of appointing a new Election Commission as mandated”, reads the FCIK statement.

