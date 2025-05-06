Axcelis Announces Financial Results For First Quarter 2025
|
Results Summary
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
$
|
192,563
|
|
$
|
252,372
|
Gross margin
|
|
46.1 %
|
|
|
46.0 %
|
Operating margin
|
|
15.1 %
|
|
|
22.4 %
|
Net income
|
$
|
28,579
|
|
$
|
51,595
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.88
|
|
$
|
1.57
|
|
Non-GAAP Results
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
46.4 %
|
|
|
46.1 %
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
18.3 %
|
|
|
24.1 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
39,520
|
|
$
|
64,545
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
33,784
|
|
$
|
55,234
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.04
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Outlook
For the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $185 million. GAAP earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.57, and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $0.73.
Please refer to Second Quarter Outlook under the "Notes on our Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this document for detail relating to the computation of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as the Safe Harbor Statement section of this document.
First Quarter 2025 Conference Call
The Company will host a call today to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at , or by registering as a participant here:
Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
This press release includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income tax provision, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and reflect adjustments for the impact of share-based compensation expense and certain items related to restructuring and severance charges and any associated adjustments.
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.
For further information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the "Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information" at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains, and the conference call will contain, forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions, including with respect to the imposition of tariffs on our products or components of our products, could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS ), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at .
CONTACTS:
Investor Relations Contact:
David Ryzhik
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
Telephone: (978) 787-2352
Email: [email protected]
Press/Media Relations Contact:
Maureen Hart
Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications
Telephone: (978) 787-4266
Email: [email protected]
|
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
$
|
182,824
|
|
$
|
243,418
|
Services
|
|
9,739
|
|
|
8,954
|
Total revenue
|
|
192,563
|
|
|
252,372
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
94,500
|
|
|
127,912
|
Services
|
|
9,295
|
|
|
8,409
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
103,795
|
|
|
136,321
|
Gross profit
|
|
88,768
|
|
|
116,051
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
27,128
|
|
|
25,662
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
15,124
|
|
|
17,445
|
General and administrative
|
|
17,357
|
|
|
16,405
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
59,609
|
|
|
59,512
|
Income from operations
|
|
29,159
|
|
|
56,539
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
5,601
|
|
|
5,516
|
Interest expense
|
|
(1,367)
|
|
|
(1,346)
|
Other, net
|
|
(309)
|
|
|
(1,710)
|
Total other income
|
|
3,925
|
|
|
2,460
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
33,084
|
|
|
58,999
|
Income tax provision
|
|
4,505
|
|
|
7,404
|
Net income
|
$
|
28,579
|
|
$
|
51,595
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.89
|
|
$
|
1.58
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.88
|
|
$
|
1.57
|
Shares used in computing net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average shares of common stock
|
|
32,258
|
|
|
32,638
|
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock
|
|
32,335
|
|
|
32,926
|
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
183,957
|
|
$
|
123,512
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
403,102
|
|
|
447,831
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
164,949
|
|
|
203,149
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
295,850
|
|
|
282,225
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
|
|
6,615
|
|
|
6,420
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
59,463
|
|
|
60,471
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,113,936
|
|
|
1,123,608
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
57,034
|
|
|
53,784
|
Operating lease assets
|
|
|
28,767
|
|
|
29,621
|
Finance lease assets, net
|
|
|
15,025
|
|
|
15,346
|
Long-term restricted cash
|
|
|
7,553
|
|
|
7,552
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
69,334
|
|
|
68,277
|
Other assets
|
|
|
48,969
|
|
|
50,593
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,340,618
|
|
$
|
1,348,781
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
38,985
|
|
$
|
46,928
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
|
14,796
|
|
|
25,536
|
Warranty
|
|
|
11,882
|
|
|
13,022
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
110,456
|
|
|
94,673
|
Current portion of finance lease obligation
|
|
|
1,370
|
|
|
1,345
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
22,881
|
|
|
26,018
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
200,370
|
|
|
207,522
|
Long-term finance lease obligation
|
|
|
41,958
|
|
|
42,329
|
Long-term deferred revenue
|
|
|
28,868
|
|
|
43,501
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
42,184
|
|
|
42,639
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
313,380
|
|
|
335,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,129 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025; 32,365 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
32
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
547,020
|
|
|
548,654
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
485,673
|
|
|
470,318
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(5,487)
|
|
|
(6,214)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
1,027,238
|
|
|
1,012,790
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,340,618
|
|
$
|
1,348,781
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
28,579
|
|
$
|
51,595
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
4,309
|
|
|
3,775
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
4,903
|
|
|
4,690
|
Other
|
|
(1,682)
|
|
|
3,143
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net
|
|
3,686
|
|
|
(20,980)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
39,795
|
|
|
42,223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
|
|
(4,960)
|
|
|
(1,620)
|
Other changes in investing activities, net
|
|
45,429
|
|
|
(54,071)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
40,469
|
|
|
(55,691)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
(18,178)
|
|
|
(14,999)
|
Other changes from financing activities, net
|
|
(1,932)
|
|
|
(3,056)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(20,110)
|
|
|
(18,055)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
292
|
|
|
(1,813)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
60,446
|
|
|
(33,336)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
131,064
|
|
|
173,951
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
191,510
|
|
$
|
140,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information
Management uses non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating margin, income tax provision, net income, diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance and for planning purposes. Axcelis believes these measures enhance an overall understanding of its performance and investors' ability to review the Company's business from the same perspective as the Company's management.
There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Totals presented may not sum and percentages may not recalculate using figures presented due to rounding.
|
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
|
Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
88,768
|
|
$
|
116,051
|
Restructuring1
|
|
226
|
|
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
353
|
|
|
290
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
89,347
|
|
$
|
116,341
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
46.4 %
|
|
|
46.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
$
|
59,609
|
|
$
|
59,512
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
459
|
Restructuring
|
|
(923)
|
|
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
(4,550)
|
|
|
(4,400)
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
$
|
54,136
|
|
$
|
55,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating income
|
$
|
29,159
|
|
$
|
56,539
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
(459)
|
Restructuring1
|
|
1,149
|
|
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
4,903
|
|
|
4,690
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
35,211
|
|
$
|
60,770
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
18.3 %
|
|
|
24.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income tax provision
|
$
|
4,505
|
|
$
|
7,404
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments2
|
|
847
|
|
|
592
|
Non-GAAP income tax provision
|
$
|
5,352
|
|
$
|
7,996
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income
|
$
|
28,579
|
|
$
|
51,595
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
(459)
|
Restructuring1
|
|
1,149
|
|
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
4,903
|
|
|
4,690
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments2
|
|
(847)
|
|
|
(592)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
33,784
|
|
$
|
55,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted EPS
|
$
|
0.88
|
|
$
|
1.57
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
Restructuring1
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
0.14
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments2
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
(0.02)
|
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
|
$
|
1.04
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives.
|
Note 2: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%.
|
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands, except percentages)
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$
|
28,579
|
|
$
|
51,595
|
Other (income)/expense
|
|
(3,925)
|
|
|
(2,460)
|
Income tax provision
|
|
4,505
|
|
|
7,404
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
4,309
|
|
|
3,775
|
Subtotal
|
|
33,468
|
|
|
60,314
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
(459)
|
Restructuring1
|
|
1,149
|
|
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
4,903
|
|
|
4,690
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
39,520
|
|
$
|
64,545
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
20.5 %
|
|
|
25.6 %
|
|
Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives.
|
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
|
Second Quarter Outlook
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
GAAP diluted EPS
|
$
|
0.57
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
0.18
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1
|
|
(0.03)
|
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
Note 1: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%.
|
Figures may not sum due to rounding.
