Topgum's Fresh Take On Omega-3: New Gummy Line Delivers Flavor And High Dosage

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each dual-color prenatal gummy packs 50mg of plant-based omega-3 DHA sourced from marine algae, a range of prenatal vitamins including vitamin D, folic acid, and B12, as well as 5mg of vital iron.

"One of the biggest challenges in incorporating omega-3 into a gummy matrix is maintaining the flavorful punch of the gummy -without any 'marine' aftertaste that can turn people off," explains Eyal Shohat, CEO of TopGum. "The second challenge is condensing a substantial dose of the active ingredient into a single gummy. TopGum's innovative DNA coupled with over two decades of gummy-making expertise, drove our ability to develop OMG3!, a precise balance of potent omega-3, with a flavor profile that delights the taste buds."

The OMG3! effect

The creation of OMG3! is based on TopGum's proprietary, in-house TopCapTM technology that applies a form of microencapsulation specifically for liquids. This allows for the infusion of omega-3 in its natural lipid form, assuring a higher concentration of DHA, a readily available and biologically active form of omega-3. To effectively mask the marine overtones, essential oil of orange is added.

"Every step of the gummy creation process is done in-house, including the microencapsulation of active ingredients," adds Jennifer Toomey, Head of New Product Development for TopGum USA. "This gives us full control over the process, enabling us to intervene in fine-tuning and optimizing the formula at every production stage. Our unmatched gummy technology and know-how enables us to achieve better absorption and enhanced flavor."

The eye-catching prenatal OMG3! gummy features two shades of purple and red. This is not merely for visual appeal. The bi-layer gummy separates the omega-3 from the iron to prevent any chemical interaction. This ensures maximum nutritional integrity, stability, and bioactivity for each of the actives, as well as boosting sensory enjoyment. The whole gummy brings a luscious fusion of natural orange, grape, and berry flavors.

"The development of this all-in-one prenatal gummy is our response to the clear market call for such an inclusive gummy solution, one that can truly satisfy the sweet spot," asserts Shohat. "Pregnant women are particularly sensitive to off tastes or smells which makes getting the flavor right all the more essential."

Omega 3 for the family

The prenatal gummy is one of a series omega-3 gummies crafted by TopGum catering to both adults and children. The line includes a stand-alone 125mg omega-3 gummy for adults, as well as 50mg omega-3 dose for children. "Gummies are a perfect format for delivering nutraceuticals to children who are known to struggle with swallowing pills or capsules," adds Shohat. The multivitamin gummy for kids combines 50mg of omega-3 oil with multi-vitamins. Two to three gummies deliver the European daily recommended dose of DHA. These concepts can be customized for private label brands.

Omega-3 as a supplement continues to gain traction globally, as new evidence on its benefits continues to be uncovered. Innova Market Insights report positive engagement about omega-3 among health-conscious consumers on social media, mainly noting its positive impact on heart health, brain health, brain development in utero, mood, and weight management. Algae-sourced omega-3 is lauded for its sustainability and lack of fishy aftertaste in the conversations.

TopGum will showcase its latest OMG3! gummy line at Vitafoods Europe 2025 in Barcelona, May 20-22, 2025. They will be presented alongside a selection of its other gummy creations, including the synbiotic GummioticsTM, HoneyGumTM, and GummiccinoTM.

About TopGum

TopGum Industries is a global leader in the gummy supplement industry. For over two decades it creates and delivers a comprehensive range of supplements, including its proprietary GummiceuticalsTM line. TopGum's high-quality functional gummy portfolio reflects years of intensive R&D and investment in a state-of-the-art GMP- and UL-qualified facility. The company provides bespoke gummies to some of the world's largest brands in the dietary supplement and food industries in more than 20 countries across the world.

TopGum has acquired Island Abbey NutritionalsTM, a leading CDMO specializing in gummy and lozenge supplements, located in Prince Edward Island, Canada in January, 2025. This strategic acquisition significantly expands TopGum's manufacturing and strengthening its position as a leading gummy supplements provider across Canada and the US.

TopGum complies with the strictest standards of safety and quality. All products are nut-free, lactose-free, gluten-free, and kosher- and halal-certified.

