Hamilton Lane Launches U.S. Venture Capital And Growth Evergreen Fund, Further Expanding Its $10B+ AUM Evergreen Platform

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE ) today announced the launch of the Hamilton Lane Venture Capital and Growth Fund ("HLVCG" or "the Fund"), a continuously offered evergreen investment vehicle registered under the Investment Act of 1940 ("40 Act"), available to accredited U.S. investor clients, including high-net-worth investors and their advisors2, as well as institutional investors.

HLVCG offers investors in the U.S. access to the firm's global venture capital investment platform with what the firm believes to be a high-quality portfolio. The Fund aims to deliver strong returns by investing in disruptive technologies and innovative companies, while leveraging Hamilton Lane's deep expertise in private markets co-investments and secondaries to access compelling deal flow. Structured as an evergreen vehicle, the portfolio is diversified across vintage year, transaction type, manager, strategy and geography.

With a focus on innovation, diversification and institutional-quality assets, the Fund seeks to address common barriers to entry in this dynamic space. It aims to provide investors with upfront capital deployment, flexible liquidity options and exposure to curated opportunities alongside what Hamilton Lane believes are top-tier managers.

Miguel Luiña , Co-Head of Venture and Growth Equity at Hamilton Lane, commented: "With the launch of the HLVCG, we're excited to open the door for a broader set of investors to access this high-quality portfolio of innovative, high-growth technology companies that are out of reach in the public markets. Our VC strategy is designed to produce an asymmetric return profile that may limit losses and capture the attractive upside potential that venture and growth equity investments seek to provide."

"The Hamilton Lane Venture Capital and Growth Fund brings together the proven success of our venture and growth platform with the strength of our $10+ billion evergreen platform. The Fund is a natural extension of our commitment to help broaden access to high-quality private markets opportunities, and we believe will resonate with investors across the U.S. who are increasingly seeking access to this part of the private markets," said Mike Woollatt , Head of Americas Client Solutions at Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane has been active in the venture and growth equity space for nearly three decades. Within the venture and growth equity space, the firm has over 260 established relationships spanning more than 370 investments, with a total of $117.8 billion assets under management and supervision3. HLVCG leverages the firm's depth of experience in this space with the aim of offering access to what the firm believes to be high-quality venture capital and growth equity market opportunities.

HLVCG is the latest addition to Hamilton Lane's broader $10 billion+ AUM1 Evergreen Platform. For more information on the firm's evergreen offerings, click here.

1As of 2/28/25

2 To be eligible to invest in HLVCG, investors must be accredited and classified as qualified purchasers.

3 Inclusive of $13.9B in discretionary assets under management and $103.9B in non-discretionary assets under management as of 12/31/24

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE ) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 740 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $956 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of nearly $135 billion in discretionary assets and more than $821 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2024. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn .

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION ABOUT HLVCG:

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Hamilton Lane Venture Capital and Growth Fund before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus by downloading the prospectus or by calling 1 (888) 882-8212. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Shares are speculative and illiquid securities involving substantial risk of loss.

The Fund has a limited operating history. The shares have no history of public trading and are not listed on any securities exchange, and it is not anticipated that a secondary market for Shares will develop.

Shares are subject to substantial restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be transferred or resold except as permitted under the Agreement and Declaration of Trust. An investment in the Fund is generally subject to market risk, including the loss of the entire principal amount invested. An investment in the Fund represents an indirect investment in the securities owned by the Fund. Shares are appropriate only for those investors who can tolerate a high degree of risk and do not require a liquid investment and for whom an investment in the Fund does not constitute a complete investment program and should be viewed as a long-term investment.

The Fund may engage in the use of leverage, hedging, and other speculative investment practices that may accelerate losses.

Although the Fund is allocated across sectors and asset classes, it is a non-diversified fund and subject to risks associated with concentrated investments in a specific industry or sector and therefore may be subject to greater volatility than a more diversified investment.

Certain investments in the Fund are illiquid making it difficult to sell these securities and possibly requiring the Fund to sell at an unfavorable time or price. The value of certain Fund investments, in particular non-traded investment vehicles, will be difficult to determine and the valuations provided will likely vary from the amounts the Fund would receive upon sale or disposition of its investments.

Some of the companies in which venture capital funds invest, directly or indirectly, will not perform as expected. Business risks may be more significant in smaller Portfolio Funds or those that are embarking on a build-up or operating turnaround strategy.

There are no limitations imposed by Hamilton Lane Advisors, LLC . as to the amount of Fund assets that may be invested in any one issuer in the technology sector. Accordingly, the Fund's investment portfolio may at times be significantly concentrated, both as to managers, industry and individual companies. Such concentration could offer a greater potential for capital appreciation as well as increased risk of loss. Such concentration may also be expected to increase the volatility of the Fund's investment portfolio. The Fund's concentration in these investments may present more risks than if it were more broadly diversified over numerous industries and sectors of the economy.

Early-stage companies may never obtain necessary financing, may rely on untested business plans, may not be successful in developing markets for their products or services, and may remain an insignificant part of their industry, and as such may never be profitable. Stocks of early-stage companies may be less liquid, privately traded and more volatile and speculative than the securities of larger companies.

For a complete description of the Fund's principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against loss in a declining market.

PINE Distributors LLC is the distributor of the Hamilton Lane Venture Capital and Growth Fund. Hamilton Lane Advisors, LLC. is the investment adviser to the Hamilton Lane Venture Capital and Growth Fund. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Hamilton Lane Advisors, LLC. Learn more about PINE Distributors LLC at FINRA's BrokerCheck .

