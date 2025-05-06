WEC Energy Group Reports First-Quarter Results
|
WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating revenues
|
|
$ 3,149.5
|
|
$ 2,680.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
1,165.7
|
|
927.1
|
Other operation and maintenance
|
|
608.0
|
|
530.8
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
359.9
|
|
333.4
|
Property and revenue taxes
|
|
78.4
|
|
75.5
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
2,212.0
|
|
1,866.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
937.5
|
|
813.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in earnings of transmission affiliates
|
|
53.6
|
|
44.8
|
Other income, net
|
|
18.1
|
|
44.1
|
Interest expense
|
|
223.0
|
|
192.0
|
Other expense
|
|
(151.3)
|
|
(103.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
786.2
|
|
710.3
|
Income tax expense
|
|
60.7
|
|
87.7
|
Net income
|
|
725.5
|
|
622.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock dividends of subsidiary
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.3
|
Net income attributed to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
-
|
Net income attributed to common shareholders
|
|
$ 724.2
|
|
$ 622.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 2.28
|
|
$ 1.97
|
Diluted
|
|
$ 2.27
|
|
$ 1.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
318.2
|
|
315.6
|
Diluted
|
|
319.3
|
|
315.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends per share of common stock
|
|
$ 0.8925
|
|
$ 0.8350
|
WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 82.2
|
|
$ 9.8
|
Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net of reserves of $159.4 and $162.8, respectively
|
|
1,812.4
|
|
1,669.3
|
Materials, supplies, and inventories
|
|
576.0
|
|
813.2
|
Prepaid taxes
|
|
171.6
|
|
214.9
|
Other prepayments
|
|
76.2
|
|
82.6
|
Other
|
|
224.9
|
|
121.9
|
Current assets
|
|
2,943.3
|
|
2,911.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $11,838.7 and
|
|
35,447.8
|
|
34,645.4
|
Regulatory assets (March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 include $74.3 and $76.5, respectively,
|
|
3,283.3
|
|
3,339.7
|
Equity investment in transmission affiliates
|
|
2,149.0
|
|
2,108.9
|
Goodwill
|
|
3,052.8
|
|
3,052.8
|
Pension and OPEB assets
|
|
983.8
|
|
968.5
|
Other
|
|
372.1
|
|
336.2
|
Long-term assets
|
|
45,288.8
|
|
44,451.5
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 48,232.1
|
|
$ 47,363.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
$ 1,327.1
|
|
$ 1,116.6
|
Current portion of long-term debt (March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 include $9.2, related to
|
|
2,729.9
|
|
1,729.0
|
Accounts payable
|
|
791.5
|
|
1,137.1
|
Other
|
|
1,014.4
|
|
859.2
|
Current liabilities
|
|
5,862.9
|
|
4,841.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt (March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 include $76.5 and $76.4, respectively,
|
|
16,161.8
|
|
17,178.1
|
Finance lease obligations
|
|
293.9
|
|
303.3
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
5,577.2
|
|
5,514.7
|
Deferred revenue, net
|
|
329.3
|
|
334.6
|
Regulatory liabilities
|
|
4,043.9
|
|
3,958.0
|
Intangible liabilities
|
|
624.5
|
|
566.8
|
Environmental remediation liabilities
|
|
442.1
|
|
445.8
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
|
601.5
|
|
580.0
|
Other
|
|
868.0
|
|
838.1
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
28,942.2
|
|
29,719.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock – $0.01 par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized; 319,133,501 and 317,680,855
|
|
3.2
|
|
3.2
|
Additional paid in capital
|
|
4,456.1
|
|
4,315.8
|
Retained earnings
|
|
8,524.4
|
|
8,083.8
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(7.9)
|
|
(7.8)
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
|
12,975.8
|
|
12,395.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock of subsidiary
|
|
30.4
|
|
30.4
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
420.8
|
|
376.5
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$ 48,232.1
|
|
$ 47,363.2
|
WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31
|
(in millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 725.5
|
|
$ 622.6
|
Reconciliation to cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
359.9
|
|
333.4
|
Deferred income taxes and ITCs, net
|
|
55.6
|
|
184.3
|
Contributions and payments related to pension and OPEB plans
|
|
(3.9)
|
|
(4.0)
|
Equity income in transmission affiliates, net of distributions
|
|
2.2
|
|
(9.1)
|
Change in –
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net
|
|
(180.3)
|
|
(61.3)
|
Materials, supplies, and inventories
|
|
237.2
|
|
166.6
|
Other current assets
|
|
13.0
|
|
36.9
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(195.4)
|
|
(229.8)
|
Temporary LIFO liquidation credit
|
|
68.6
|
|
-
|
Accrued interest
|
|
83.5
|
|
33.4
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
5.6
|
|
(78.2)
|
Other, net
|
|
(8.9)
|
|
(131.2)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
1,162.6
|
|
863.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(701.1)
|
|
(444.5)
|
Acquisition of Hardin Solar III Energy Center, net of cash acquired of $0.2
|
|
(406.1)
|
|
-
|
Capital contributions to transmission affiliates
|
|
(42.3)
|
|
(12.1)
|
Proceeds from the sale of investments held in rabbi trust
|
|
16.9
|
|
14.8
|
Reimbursement for American Transmission Company LLC's transmission infrastructure upgrades
|
|
39.7
|
|
6.2
|
Other, net
|
|
(8.9)
|
|
(0.6)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(1,101.8)
|
|
(436.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise of stock options
|
|
21.2
|
|
3.7
|
Issuance of common stock, net
|
|
117.1
|
|
19.2
|
Purchase of common stock
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
(2.0)
|
Dividends paid on common stock
|
|
(283.6)
|
|
(263.5)
|
Retirement of long-term debt
|
|
(17.9)
|
|
(756.9)
|
Change in commercial paper
|
|
209.5
|
|
552.8
|
Purchase of additional ownership interest in Samson I Solar Energy Center LLC from noncontrolling
|
|
-
|
|
(28.1)
|
Other, net
|
|
(4.6)
|
|
(1.7)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
40.4
|
|
(476.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
101.2
|
|
(49.1)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
42.2
|
|
165.2
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
$ 143.4
|
|
$ 116.1
