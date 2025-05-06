Human Longevity, Inc., Expands Cancer Prevention Offering By Selecting The Clearnote Health Avantect® Early Detection Pancreatic Cancer Test

Combining whole genome sequencing, epigenomic analysis with advanced MRI to identify cancer earlier than ever before

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI), the global leader in precision health and longevity medicine, today announced the expansion of its cancer prevention portfolio with the addition of the ClearNote Health Avantect® Pancreatic Cancer Test for its executive health and longevity care clients. This groundbreaking DNA-based blood test is designed to detect early-stage pancreatic cancer. When integrated with HLI's proprietary whole genome sequencing platform and cutting-edge MRI imaging, it offers one of the most advanced early cancer detection strategies available today.

Pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to detect in its earliest stages, when interventions are most effective. Human Longevity's comprehensive, multimodal approach is designed to change that.

"Our mission is to detect disease before it becomes life-threatening," said Dr. Wei-Wu He, Executive Chairman of Human Longevity. "Pancreatic cancer has historically been extremely challenging to catch early enough to make a difference for patients. By combining Avantect's cutting-edge cell-free DNA technology with our high-resolution imaging and deep genomic analysis, we are moving closer to making early detection-and prevention-a reality."

A New Standard for Early Detection

Developed by ClearNote Health, the Avantect test analyzes subtle epigenomic changes-specifically, 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) markers-in cell-free DNA from a simple blood draw. The test is intended for use with patients at high-risk of pancreatic cancer, including those newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes who are at least 50 years old, as well as those with a relevant family history and/or a genetic predisposition. The test demonstrated 68.3% sensitivity and 96.9% specificity for early-stage disease.1

HLI further enhances early detection with comprehensive whole genome sequencing, analyzing more than 3 billion base pairs per patient to uncover genetic predispositions and early structural changes. Coupled with HLI's state-of-the-art MRI imaging-optimized with dynamic contrast and diffusion sequences for pancreatic visualization-clients receive the most thorough early cancer testing available.

"When genomics, epigenomics, and imaging work together, we dramatically improve our ability to detect cancer early-giving our clients the best chance for intervention and cure," added Dr. He.

David Mullarkey, CEO of ClearNote Health, commented: "We are proud to join forces with Human Longevity to deliver the Avantect test to clients who are deeply invested in proactive health management. By integrating our epigenomic innovation with HLI's world-class genomic and imaging capabilities, we are redefining what is possible in early pancreatic cancer detection-and giving individuals a greater opportunity to change their future."

Who Will Benefit

The Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test will initially be available to HLI's executive health clients, many of whom are already engaged in comprehensive wellness programs targeting cardiovascular, metabolic, neurologic, and oncologic risks. Priority will be given to individuals at elevated risk, including those with new-onset diabetes, BRCA2 mutations, or a family history of pancreatic cancer.

This expansion is part of Human Longevity's broader commitment to proactive health and the early detection of preventable diseases, including its landmark $1 million pledge to any client who develops late-stage prostate cancer while under continuous HLI care.

A Future of Healthier, Longer Lives

Human Longevity's vision is simple yet profound: empower individuals with the information and tools to prevent disease before symptoms ever arise. The addition of the Avantect test is a major step forward in realizing that mission.

"Precision medicine is only powerful when applied early," said Dr. He. "Our clients come to us because they want to know what's coming-not after it happens, but before. With this integrated testing platform, we're giving them exactly that."

Built by the pioneers of the human genome sequencing effort since 2013, Human Longevity is the global leader in advancing the Human Longevity Care movement, on a mission to discover and harness the technological and biological interventions that amplify span of life, health, & high-performance. Human Longevity, Inc. is committed to accelerating living to 100+ by revolutionizing the landscape of the current system of "sickcare" to true "healthcare". By continually adding and analyzing our client's health data, we are transforming treatment from a reactive practice to one that is proactive, preventative, and personalized. For more information, visit

1Haan, D. et al. Epigenomic Blood-Based Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer Employing Cell-Free DNA. Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. 2023 July;21(7):1802-1809. doi: .

