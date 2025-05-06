Board Announcement: Jim Lynch Joins Newforma Board

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The AECO industry is under enormous pressure-from labor shortages and an aging workforce to an explosion of project information that continues to grow exponentially. Turning all that information into insights is no longer optional-it's mission critical," said Peter Cannone, CEO of Newforma. "We're thrilled to welcome Jim to our board of directors. His extensive experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to focus on growth and delivering greater value for our customers by improving efficiency, enhancing profit margins and reducing risk."

Newforma's platform is designed to connect teams with the right information at the right time-empowering better decisions across millions of projects and billions of files. Lynch's experience in digital transformation will be instrumental in expanding Newforma's impact during this pivotal time.

"Newforma's ability to streamline access to critical information, regardless of where that information lives, and drive smarter workflows is unmatched," said Lynch. "This industry is staring down a perfect storm: a retiring workforce, fragmented systems and an avalanche of data. I'm thrilled to join the board and contribute to Newforma's vision for smarter, more connected project delivery."

Lynch's appointment underscores Newforma's commitment to driving innovation and empowering AECO teams to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping the company's vision for smarter project delivery.

