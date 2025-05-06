Board Announcement: Jim Lynch Joins Newforma Board
Newforma's platform is designed to connect teams with the right information at the right time-empowering better decisions across millions of projects and billions of files. Lynch's experience in digital transformation will be instrumental in expanding Newforma's impact during this pivotal time.
"Newforma's ability to streamline access to critical information, regardless of where that information lives, and drive smarter workflows is unmatched," said Lynch. "This industry is staring down a perfect storm: a retiring workforce, fragmented systems and an avalanche of data. I'm thrilled to join the board and contribute to Newforma's vision for smarter, more connected project delivery."
Lynch's appointment underscores Newforma's commitment to driving innovation and empowering AECO teams to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping the company's vision for smarter project delivery.
About Newforma
Newforma is a leader in Project and Information Management for the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner (AECO) industry. For over 20 years, we have empowered professionals to enhance productivity and efficiency by connecting them to vital project information across more than 16.3 million projects globally. Our innovative solutions-available both on-premise and cloud-hosted-facilitate knowledge transfer and ensure clarity, enabling effective collaboration, quality assurance, and improved productivity and profitability. Trusted by over 4.5 million users in 1,500 firms, Newforma provides a comprehensive project record at your fingertips, saving you time and eliminating the headaches of searching for critical information. Discover how your firm can achieve more with Newforma at Newforma .
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]
SOURCE Newforma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment