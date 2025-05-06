Oris Presents: A Taste Of Summer

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) The Beloved Capsule Collection Returns in Two Striking New Shades

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 6th of May 2024: Oris is proud to reintroduce its much-loved Taste of Summer capsule collection, refreshed for the season with two vibrant new timepieces. Inspired by the vivid colours and warm energy of an Alpine summer, the collection reimagines the iconic Aquis Date in bold new hues designed to evoke the joy and optimism of longer days and golden evenings.

This year's release is inspired by the vivid contrasts of a Swiss summer, when lush greenery and floral scents replace snow-capped peaks, and light stretches late into the evening. These fleeting yet unforgettable moments are reflected in the collection's two new models:



A 36.50 mm version with a sunrise red-to-pink gradient dial, echoing the soft glow of early morning skies. A 43.50 mm edition featuring a violet dial, reminiscent of the crepuscular light that lingers in the midsummer twilight.

Both watches embody the high-performance spirit of the Aquis Date, Oris' go-to dive watch designed for everyday versatility. Key features include a unidirectional rotating bezel, stainless steel case and bracelet, screw-down crown with protection, and water resistance to 30 bar (300 metres). A lumed lollipop seconds hand ensures readability while adding a distinct aesthetic touch.

Combining precision engineering with seasonal inspiration, the Taste of Summer capsule delivers style, substance, and a sense of escapism bringing the essence of summer to the wrist, wherever you are.