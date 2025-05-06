Rentredi Launches “The Rental Pro” Newsletter To Help Landlords Grow Their Rental Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly publication delivers exclusive data, expert insights, and strategic guidance to help landlords and property investors scale smarter and faster

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing all-in-one property management software that makes renting easy for both landlords and renters, announces The Rental Pro newsletter, offering a powerful monthly resource designed to provide landlords, investors, real estate agents, and property managers with expert insights, real estate data, and actionable strategies. Delivered monthly, The Rental Pro is open to anyone interested in real estate investing or rental housing-not just RentRedi customers.

The Rental Pro marks a strategic evolution with a strong focus on investment growth. The newsletter is tailored specifically to those navigating the rental housing market, offering in-depth exclusive rental market data, expert commentary, and actionable advice that helps readers make smarter investment decisions, improve operations, and unlock new opportunities in real estate investing.

“The Rental Pro Newsletter is designed for real estate investors who want to work smarter, not harder-and grow faster because of it,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone.“We're giving them the tools, insights, and strategies to stay ahead of the curve and scale with confidence.”

Whether you're managing a single-family home or expanding a multi-unit portfolio, this newsletter offers guidance that fuels sustainable business growth.

What readers will learn:



How to identify trends and capitalize on market opportunities

Ways to streamline property operations and reduce overhead

Insights into pricing strategies, maintenance planning, and tenant retention

Exclusive data reports and expert analysis not found anywhere else Tips for navigating regulations, leveraging tech, and scaling smarter



With The Rental Pro, RentRedi continues its mission to make property management not only more accessible and efficient, but also more strategic and growth-oriented.

To subscribe to The Rental Pro, visit: rentredi.com/newsletter .

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. DIY landlords can quickly grow their rental businesses by using RentRedi's all-in-one web and mobile app for rent collection, market listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, and accounting. Tenants enjoy the convenience and benefits of RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app that allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to all three major credit bureaus, prequalify and sign leases, and submit 24/7 maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 180 on the Inc. 5000 list and No. 13 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list. It was also named an Inc. Power Partner in 2023 and 2024, and to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list in 2024, as well as HousingWire's Tech100 list in 2025. To date, RentRedi has more than $28 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using its platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit .

