Heather Martin Awarded The Employer Support Of The Guard And Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award

- Heather Martin, Senior Engineer at Kleinschmidt AssociatesPITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, a leading engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is honored to announce that Heather Martin has been awarded the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award . The ESGR Patriot Award program recognizes employers for implementing employment policies and practices that are supportive of their employees' participation in the National Guard and Reserve. The award is given to individual supervisors and bosses who provide direct support to the nominating Service members and their families.“Supporting Jim Morris, Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army, as he prepared to mobilize for over 400 days was an easy decision. Honoring both Jim and his family during this time is the least we can do in recognition of their tremendous sacrifice. Their service allows us all to continue enjoying the freedoms we often take for granted. Kleinschmidt and I are deeply grateful, and we look forward to welcoming Jim home,” said Heather Martin, Senior Engineer at Kleinschmidt Associates."Heather has demonstrated strong support for her employee who is currently serving as a military reservist by providing flexible scheduling, maintaining open communication, and ensuring job security during periods of military duty,” says Jennifer Harding, SC ESGR State Chairman.“This support aligns with the principles of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) and the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), which emphasize the vital role civilian employers play in enabling service members to fulfill their military obligations without fear of job loss or career disruption. Her tremendous support not only strengthens national security but also fosters a workplace culture of respect and commitment.”About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies that strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client's objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visitAbout the ESGR:ESGR is a Department of Defense office that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers. To learn more about ESGR visit .

