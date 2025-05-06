Veteran Technology Lawyer Presents A New Approach To Protecting Digital Platforms

Jeremy H. Gottschalk releases "Bulletproof Your Marketplace" with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Bulletproof Your Marketplace: Strategies for Protecting Your Digital Platform" by Jeremy H. Gottschalk is available today on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Online marketplace and digital platform leaders spend incalculable time and energy growing and scaling their businesses. However, as Jeremy Gottschalk has seen too often, many overlook a crucial factor for long-term success-mitigating the risks, liabilities, and legal exposures that could lead to failure.In "Bulletproof Your Marketplace," Gottschalk-an attorney and marketplace trust and safety expert-offers a comprehensive resource for founders and executives seeking to protect their businesses from regulatory pitfalls and security threats. Expanding on learnings from his Marketplace Risk conferences, Gottschalk's book is the key to building more defensible, resilient and legally sound digital platforms.Readers will gain a deeper understanding of:>>The risks that marketplaces and digital platforms face>>Legal strategies and contractual defenses to shield their business from liability>>Best practices for trust and safety, terms of use, privacy policies and regulatory compliance>>Methods to prevent costly litigation and safeguard their platforms from legal threatsWhether launching a startup or managing a large-scale marketplace, "Bulletproof Your Marketplace" can help ensure your business thrives while staying protected from needless risks.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorJeremy Gottschalk is the foremost expert on marketplace and digital platform trust and safety, risk management, and legal strategy. An attorney with more than twenty years of experience representing marketplaces and digital platforms, he is the former General Counsel for the online marketplace Sittercity and the founder and CEO of Marketplace Risk ( ), the premier resource for education, networking, and collaboration for marketplaces and digital platforms worldwide. A fierce advocate for the platform ecosystem, Jeremy is the founder and executive director of the Marketplace Industry Association.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit forbes.

