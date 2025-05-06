New Book Explores Turning Confidence And Passion Into A Career Legacy

Terri Eagle releases "The Champagne CEO" with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "The Champagne CEO: A Sparkling Journey of Success Through Courage, Confidence, and Collaboration" by Terri Eagle is now available on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In "The Champagne CEO," Terri Eagle chronicles her journey from small-town beginnings to the executive suites of the world's most prestigious brands. A story of tenacity, compassion, and unwavering self-belief, Eagle's book offers readers the kind of success built on hard work, resilience, and relationships.Eagle shares the values she learned early-like the importance of kindness and preparation-while working for her father's pizza business and selling Camp Fire Girl cookies. These values propelled her through her formative years, from her early sales days at L'Oréal to winning national awards and rising through the ranks of luxury giants like Montblanc, David Yurman, John Hardy, F. Schumacher & Co., and Morilee. Across decades and industries, Eagle reinvented herself while consistently building top-performing teams and driving brands to new heights."The Champagne CEO" is a leadership guide advocating a style that blends accountability with appreciation and strategic planning with joyful execution. Eagle emphasizes the importance of taking calculated risks, listening deeply, and never underestimating the power of personal touches-from birthday cupcakes to surprise champagne deliveries for her team.“After reading this book, you'll be equipped every day to wake up and have a new lease on life. You'll see each morning as a fresh start and chance to improve on what you've already accomplished, to try new things, to be brave, and to take risks,” Eagle said.“You'll want to nurture the relationships in your life and remember that people really make all the difference. Most of all, you'll be inspired to have fun in both your professional and personal life. You'll want to toast along with me to a fabulous career and the joys that are waiting for us tomorrow.”Eagle's story is the heartfelt resource you need to achieve success without sacrificing authenticity. "The Champagne CEO" is an essential read for anyone looking to grow their own way in work and life.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorAs a visionary business executive, NYC-based Terri Eagle is Founder, CEO, and Chief Business Strategist of Terri Eagle Group. The group provides businesses with custom growth, marketing, and branding strategies for success. Eagle brings more than 25 years of experience leading profitable growth and transformations for well-known luxury brands.She specializes in brand reinvention and strategic thinking to creatively reposition companies in ground-breaking ways. An award-winning and nationally recognized sales, marketing, and business leader, Terri Eagle has led initiatives at L'Oréal, Montblanc, David Yurman, John Hardy, F. Schumacher & Co., and Morilee, among others. Both experienced and up-and-coming leaders turn to Eagle for her ongoing advice and mentorship. She continually looks for ways to develop team members and constantly showers them with elements of surprise and special touches to show she cares.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit forbes.

