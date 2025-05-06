403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Motiva’S First Quarter Results Signal Strategic Portfolio Shifts And Robust Demand
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Motiva S.A., previously known as CCR, reported its first quarter 2025 results on May 6, highlighting a significant profit increase and operational changes.
The company, a major player in Brazil's transport infrastructure sector, posted an adjusted net income of R$539 million ($90 million), marking a 20.2% rise from the previous year.
This result reflects not only improved traffic across its assets but also the impact of recent portfolio restructuring. Motiva operates highways, railways, and airports, and its adjusted EBITDA reached R$2.36 billion ($393 million), up 14% compared to the same period in 2024.
The company's adjusted net revenue stood at R$3.73 billion ($622 million), a 7.2% increase year-on-year. These figures show the company's ability to generate growth even as it reshapes its asset base.
During the quarter, Motiva incorporated two new concessions, including the Rota Sorocabana in São Paulo, which began operations in March.
The company also exited the ferry service in Rio de Janeiro and renegotiated the MSVia contract, moves that streamlined its portfolio and reduced operational complexity.
Motiva Reports Best First Quarter in History
The company's CEO, Miguel Setas, described the period as the best first quarter in Motiva's history. The results underline the effectiveness of Motiva's strategy and the company's confidence in its business trajectory.
The company attributes its improved performance to a recovery in commercial vehicle traffic on its highways, supported by the renewed pace of the soybean harvest and strong grain exports.
Motiva's urban mobility segment, which includes trains, subways, and light rail, saw a 3.3% increase in passenger volume. The airport segment posted a 7.2% rise in passenger numbers compared to the previous year.
These gains reflect the gradual normalization of mobility patterns and growing demand for transport services in Brazil. Despite these positive results, Motiva's leverage increased slightly.
The company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio reached 3.6 times at the end of March, just above its target range of 2.5 to 3.5 times. A year earlier, this ratio stood at 3.0 times.
The company explained the higher leverage by pointing to new financing for road concessions in São Paulo and Paraná and the payment of R$2.7 billion ($450 million) in concession fees.
Motiva's first quarter performance demonstrates the company's ability to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining growth. The company's focus on core assets and operational efficiency, combined with disciplined financial management, strengthens its position.
This enables it to benefit from Brazil's ongoing demand for transport infrastructure. The story behind the numbers is one of strategic repositioning and steady demand, not exuberance, as Motiva navigates a competitive and capital-intensive sector.
The company, a major player in Brazil's transport infrastructure sector, posted an adjusted net income of R$539 million ($90 million), marking a 20.2% rise from the previous year.
This result reflects not only improved traffic across its assets but also the impact of recent portfolio restructuring. Motiva operates highways, railways, and airports, and its adjusted EBITDA reached R$2.36 billion ($393 million), up 14% compared to the same period in 2024.
The company's adjusted net revenue stood at R$3.73 billion ($622 million), a 7.2% increase year-on-year. These figures show the company's ability to generate growth even as it reshapes its asset base.
During the quarter, Motiva incorporated two new concessions, including the Rota Sorocabana in São Paulo, which began operations in March.
The company also exited the ferry service in Rio de Janeiro and renegotiated the MSVia contract, moves that streamlined its portfolio and reduced operational complexity.
Motiva Reports Best First Quarter in History
The company's CEO, Miguel Setas, described the period as the best first quarter in Motiva's history. The results underline the effectiveness of Motiva's strategy and the company's confidence in its business trajectory.
The company attributes its improved performance to a recovery in commercial vehicle traffic on its highways, supported by the renewed pace of the soybean harvest and strong grain exports.
Motiva's urban mobility segment, which includes trains, subways, and light rail, saw a 3.3% increase in passenger volume. The airport segment posted a 7.2% rise in passenger numbers compared to the previous year.
These gains reflect the gradual normalization of mobility patterns and growing demand for transport services in Brazil. Despite these positive results, Motiva's leverage increased slightly.
The company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio reached 3.6 times at the end of March, just above its target range of 2.5 to 3.5 times. A year earlier, this ratio stood at 3.0 times.
The company explained the higher leverage by pointing to new financing for road concessions in São Paulo and Paraná and the payment of R$2.7 billion ($450 million) in concession fees.
Motiva's first quarter performance demonstrates the company's ability to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining growth. The company's focus on core assets and operational efficiency, combined with disciplined financial management, strengthens its position.
This enables it to benefit from Brazil's ongoing demand for transport infrastructure. The story behind the numbers is one of strategic repositioning and steady demand, not exuberance, as Motiva navigates a competitive and capital-intensive sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment