TIM Brasil Delivers Strong First Quarter, Surpassing Profit Expectations And Tightening Operations
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TIM Brasil, the Brazilian subsidiary of Telecom Italia, reported a robust financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, according to official company disclosures.
The company posted an adjusted net profit of R$810 million ($135 million), marking a 56% increase over the same period last year and exceeding the consensus analyst forecast by more than R$100 million ($17 million).
TIM's revenue grew by about 5% year-on-year, reaching R$6.4 billion ($1.07 billion). This growth came mainly from the mobile segment, where service revenue increased 6.2% to R$5.92 billion ($987 million).
The company saw a 9.5% rise in postpaid mobile customers, even as prepaid subscriptions declined by 6.1%. The fixed-network business, however, shrank by 4.1% to R$319 million ($53 million), and device sales dropped 17.6% to R$153 million ($25 million), reflecting ongoing market shifts.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at R$3.08 billion ($513 million), up 6.7% year-on-year. The EBITDA margin improved by 0.8 percentage points to 48.2%, supported by disciplined cost control.
Operating expenses rose only 3.9% to R$3.33 billion ($555 million), a rate below inflation in Brazil, which helped the company maintain profitability. TIM's total mobile subscriber base reached 62 million, up 1% from a year earlier.
TIM Demonstrates Resilience with Positive Cash Flow
The company's fiber-to-the-home broadband subscribers totaled 790,000, a 2% decrease, signaling competitive pressure in that segment. Free cash flow turned positive, hitting R$294 million ($49 million) compared with a negative R$435 million ($73 million) the previous year.
This improvement resulted from tighter working capital management and operational efficiency. The board approved a payment of R$300 million ($50 million) in interest on equity to shareholders, scheduled for July 23, with a May 21 ex-date and a 15% withholding tax.
This payout aligns with TIM's ongoing strategy to reward investors while balancing reinvestment needs. Analysts view TIM 's performance as a sign of resilience in a competitive and regulated market.
The company's ability to grow its high-margin postpaid segment, manage costs, and generate cash flow stands out. However, the drop in fixed and device sales, along with a shrinking prepaid base, highlights ongoing challenges.
TIM's results demonstrate the company's focus on operational discipline and its ability to adapt to shifting market dynamics. The story behind the numbers highlights a telecom operator leveraging its scale and efficiency to deliver shareholder value.
This is achieved despite parts of its business facing headwinds. The company's approach remains pragmatic, with an emphasis on profitability, cash generation, and shareholder returns.
