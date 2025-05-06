403
Bolivia Faces Inflation Surge Amid Supply Strains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia's National Institute of Statistics (INE) reported a 5.95% inflation rate for January to April 2025. It registered a 0.90% consumer price rise in April. The government had budgeted for 7.5% inflation in 2025.
Monthly inflation slowed from 1.95% in January to 1.26% in February and 1.71% in March. These monthly figures reflect price pressures across all major cities. Nonetheless, these rates remain high compared to the five-year average. Analysts say they reflect deep structural pressures.
Year-on-year consumer prices climbed 14.63% in March 2025. The International Monetary Fund forecast inflation at 15.8% for 2025. It expects economic growth of just 1.1% this year. High import costs and currency controls contribute to this broad trend.
Bolivia cultivated a surplus of natural gas for years, which kept energy costs low. Producers have not found new gas fields to replace depleted reserves. Declining exports have drained foreign currency reserves. Low investment in exploration has limited new production prospects.
INE director Humberto Arandia blamed political blockades late in 2024 for supply chain disruptions. He also cited a severe drought that cut agricultural output sharply. These events propelled higher food and transport costs.
Economic Strain Amid Fuel Shortages and Rising Inflation
Meanwhile, fuel shortages stemmed from gas production declines and scarce dollar reserves. The government imported more expensive oil and gas to fill gaps. Authorities even allowed some fuel purchases using cryptocurrency.
Households tightened budgets in response to mounting costs. Many reduced meals, cutting dinner or lunch from their daily routines. Families report that modest incomes no longer cover basic shopping lists.
Food inflation reached 17% in early 2025, with rice prices jumping 58%, meat costs rising 30%, and fish charges surging over 40%. Transport expenses climbed as long queues at filling stations slowed deliveries.
The ruling party sustained subsidies on basic goods and fuel to contain price shocks. However, these measures strain public finances amid dwindling gas revenues. Voter frustration has risen ahead of August elections.
Analysts warn that inflation could overshoot government targets without tighter policy measures. They urge the central bank to weigh interest rate hikes carefully. Markets await clear signals on the policy path for year-end inflation control.
