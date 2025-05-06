403
Beef Boost: Uruguay’S Exports Climb 4% In Early 2025, Led By A 32% Surge In April
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's goods exports continued to gain momentum in early 2025, rising 4 percent year-on-year in the first four months to reach USD 3.92 billion. In April alone, shipments totaled USD 1.033 billion, marking the second consecutive month of growth after February's dip.
Beef remained Uruguay 's top export in April, with sales of USD 226 million-a 32 percent increase over April 2024-and more than 33 000 metric tons shipped.
The United States led destinations for Uruguayan beef, absorbing some 13 000 tons (USD 96 million), followed by China and the European Union.
Over the January–April period, beef exports totaled USD 753 million, up 27 percent, with the main markets ranked as the U.S., China, the EU, Israel and Brazil. Cellulose was the country's second-largest export in April, at USD 187 million, down 16 percent year-on-year.
Uruguay's Export Momentum Continues into Q2
Through April Uruguay shipped USD 737 million of pulp, a 5 percent decline, with China the primary buyer (USD 337 million), followed by the EU, the U.S., Turkey and South Korea.
Other notable April exports included dairy products (USD 64 million, +10 percent), beverage concentrates (stable at USD 20 million, led by Mexico), and wheat (USD 51 million, +9 percent).
Vehicle exports reached USD 45 million, rice USD 41 million and meat by-products USD 38 million. In March, exports surged 14 percent to USD 1.06 billion, driven by cellulose, beef and beverage concentrates, bringing first-quarter exports (including free-trade zones) to USD 2.896 billion (+5 percent).
During that quarter beef accounted for USD 614 million (+24 percent) and pulp USD 552 million. China was March's top destination for all goods (USD 212 million), powered by a doubling of pulp shipments; the EU and Argentina rounded out the top markets.
All figures and growth rates are drawn directly from official Uruguay XXI data and leading Uruguayan outlets. None of the above has been fabricated or inferred beyond the available sources.
