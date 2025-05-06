Target Hospitality To Participate In Oppenheimer 20Th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH ), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it will attend and present at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
Presentation Details
Oppenheimer 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Time: 3:00 pm Eastern Time (2:00 pm Central Time)
The event will be broadcast live via webcast. A link to the webcast will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at .
A replay of the presentations will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website for a limited time.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.
Investor Contact
Mark Schuck
(832) 702 – 8009
[email protected]
