Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Target Hospitality To Participate In Oppenheimer 20Th Annual Industrial Growth Conference


2025-05-06 06:46:34
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH ), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it will attend and present at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Presentation Details

Oppenheimer 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
 Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Time: 3:00 pm Eastern Time (2:00 pm Central Time)

The event will be broadcast live via webcast. A link to the webcast will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at .

A replay of the presentations will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website for a limited time.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

Investor Contact
 Mark Schuck
(832) 702 – 8009
[email protected]

SOURCE Target Hospitality

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN06052025003732001241ID1109512576

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search