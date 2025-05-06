Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jacobs Reports Strong Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Results


2025-05-06 06:46:34
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Backlog Grows by 20% Year-Over-Year with TTM Book-to-Bill Ratio of 1.3x

Repurcha sed $351 Million of Jacobs Shares During Q2 and $552 Million in First Half of FY25

Exited Company's Retained Stake in AMTM and Announced May 30th Distribution of Remaining Shares

Reaffirming FY 2025 Guidance

DALLAS, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J ) today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 28, 2025.

Q2 2025 Highlights1:

  • Gross revenue of $2.9 billion grew 2.2% y/y; adjusted net revenue2 up 3.1% y/y
  • Revenue and profit adversely impacted by a reserve following an interim ruling against a consolidated JV in Q2 2025
  • GAAP net earnings of $11.2 million; adjusted EBITDA2 of $287 million
  • Recorded $109.5 million in mark-to-market losses on Amentum (AMTM) investment, reducing Q2 2025 GAAP net income and EPS
  • EPS of $0.10; adjusted EPS2 of $1.43
  • Backlog of $22.2 billion, up 20.0% y/y; Q2 book-to-bill 1.1x (1.3x TTM)

Jacobs' Chair and CEO Bob Pragada commented, "We ended the first half of FY25 with solid performance across our business, led by strong Life Sciences, Transportation and Energy & Power revenue growth within Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities (I&AF). Additionally, we saw strong results in PA Consulting, with revenue growth increasing to 5% in the second quarter, driving 12% operating profit growth for the segment. As we look ahead to the second half of the fiscal year, we continue to see tailwinds in both segments from robust bookings as well as a healthy pipeline of opportunities across our end markets. Based on this performance, we are reaffirming our full-year fiscal 2025 guidance."

Jacobs' CFO Venk Nathamuni added, "We delivered strong second quarter results. We saw sequential improvement in GAAP EPS and net margin, with good year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted EPS. We are pleased we were able to offset the bottom line impact from an adverse interim ruling against a consolidated JV in which the Company holds a 50% interest. This demonstrates our strong core operating performance during Q2 2025 and puts us on track to achieve our full-year targets.

"We returned record amounts of capital back to shareholders in the first half of the year, repurchasing $351 million of our shares in Q2 2025 and $552 million in H1 2025, demonstrating our commitment to capital returns. We also retired $312 million in debt via an equity for debt exchange using our stake in AMTM, and refinanced approximately $700 million of existing debt at a lower interest rate, putting our balance sheet in excellent shape exiting Q2 2025. Subsequent to Q2 2025 close, we successfully completed a key milestone in connection with the separation of the former CMS and C&I businesses by finalizing the post-closing adjustment to working capital, enabling incremental debt reduction during Q3 2025, and receiving Board approval to distribute the remaining Amentum shares to our shareholders on May 30th."

Financial Outlook3

The Company reaffirms its fiscal 2025 outlook for adjusted net revenue to grow mid-to-high single digits over fiscal 2024, adjusted EBITDA margin to range from 13.8-14.0%, reported free cash flow (FCF) conversion to exceed 100% of net income and an adjusted EPS range of $5.85-$6.20.

1All data reflects continuing operations only.

2See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics, and GAAP Reconciliations at the end of the press release for additional detail.

3Reconciliation of fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS and expectations for adjusted net revenue growth and reported FCF conversion to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because the Company cannot predict with sufficient certainty all the components required to provide such reconciliation, including with respect to the costs and charges relating to transaction expenses, restructuring and integration to be incurred in fiscal 2025.

Second Quarter Review (in thousands, except per-share data)


Fiscal Q2 2025

Fiscal Q2 2024

Change

Revenue

$2,910,415

$2,847,179

$63,236

Adjusted Net Revenue1

$2,138,946

$2,074,492

$64,454

GAAP Net Earnings from Continuing Operations

$11,162

$92,236

($81,074)

GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share (EPS) from
Continuing Operations

$0.10

$0.73

($0.63)

Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations1

$175,517

$147,740

$27,777

Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations1

$1.43

$1.17

$0.26

U.S. GAAP effective tax rate from Continuing Operations

90.6 %

30.1 %

60.5 %

Adjusted effective tax rate from Continuing Operations1

26.0 %

27.3 %

(1.3) %

1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics" and the GAAP Reconciliation tables that follow for additional detail.

The Company's adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024 exclude certain adjustments that are further described in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release. For a reconciliation of Revenue to Adjusted Net Revenue, see "Segment Information" below.

Jacobs is hosting a conference call at 10:00 A.M. ET on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, which it is webcasting live at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," "target," "goal" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make concerning our expectations as to our future growth, prospects, financial outlook and business strategy, including our expectations for our fiscal year 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted EPS, adjusted net revenue growth, and reported free cash flow conversion, as well as our expectations for our effective tax rates. Although such statements are based on management's current estimates and expectations, and/or currently available competitive, financial, and economic data, forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements as actual results may differ materially. We caution the reader that there are a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is contained, projected or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include:

  • general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets and stock market volatility, instability in the banking industry, labor shortages, or the impact of a possible recession or economic downturn or changes to monetary or fiscal policies or priorities in the U.S. and the other countries where we do business on our results, prospects and opportunities;
  • competition from existing and future competitors in our target markets, as well as the possible reduction in demand for certain of our product solutions and services, including delays in the timing of the award of projects or reduction in funding, or the abandonment of ongoing or anticipated projects due to the financial condition of our clients and suppliers or due to governmental budget constraints or changes to governmental budgetary priorities, or the inability of our clients to meet their payment obligations in a timely manner or at all;
  • our ability to fully execute on our corporate strategy, including the impact of acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures, and other strategic events resulting from evolving business strategies, including on our ability to maintain our culture and retain key personnel, customers or suppliers, or our ability to achieve the cost-savings and synergies contemplated by our recent acquisitions within the expected time frames or to achieve them fully and to successfully integrate acquired businesses while retaining key personnel, and our ability to invest in the tools needed to implement our strategy;
  • financial market risks that may affect us, including by affecting our access to capital, the cost of such capital and/or our funding obligations under defined benefit pension and postretirement plans;
  • legislative changes, including potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, including any directive to federal agencies to reduce federal spending or the size of the federal workforce, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations;
  • increased geopolitical uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts and the escalating tensions in the Middle East, among others; and
  • the impact of any pandemic, and any resulting economic downturn on our results, prospects and opportunities, measures or restrictions imposed by governments and health officials in response to the pandemic, as well as the inability of governments in certain of the countries in which we operate to effectively mitigate the financial or other impacts of any future pandemics or infectious disease outbreaks on their economies and workforces and our operations therein.

The foregoing factors and potential future developments are inherently uncertain, unpredictable and, in many cases, beyond our control. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements see the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in particular the discussions contained in our fiscal 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1 - Business, Item 1A - Risk Factors, Item 3 - Legal Proceedings, and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings and Item 1A - Risk Factors. The Company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram , X and Facebook .

Financial Highlights:


Results of Operations (in thousands, except per-share data):



For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended

Unaudited

March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024

Revenues

$ 2,910,415

$ 2,847,179

$ 5,843,371

$ 5,657,406

Direct cost of contracts

(2,172,070)

(2,135,217)

(4,383,759)

(4,280,715)

Gross profit

738,345

711,962

1,459,612

1,376,691

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(529,697)

(528,718)

(1,042,546)

(1,051,448)

Operating Profit

208,648

183,244

417,066

325,243

Other Income (Expense):






Interest income

9,525

8,702

19,181

16,221

Interest expense

(38,580)

(44,232)

(73,399)

(87,583)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(20,510)

-

(20,510)

-

Miscellaneous expense

(103,260)

(3,705)

(233,367)

(6,668)

Total other expense, net

(152,825)

(39,235)

(308,095)

(78,030)

Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

55,823

144,009

108,971

247,213

Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations

(50,576)

(43,364)

(107,725)

(11,754)

Net Earnings of the Group from Continuing Operations

5,247

100,645

1,246

235,459

Net (Loss) Earnings of the Group from Discontinued
Operations, net of tax

(5,550)

72,889

(6,551)

119,530

Net (Loss) Earnings of the Group

(303)

173,534

(5,305)

354,989

Net Loss (Earnings) Attributable to Noncontrolling
Interests from Continuing Operations

11,731

(4,327)

5,651

(8,179)

Net Earnings Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling interests

(5,816)

(4,082)

(12,863)

(6,700)

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Jacobs from
Continuing Operations

11,162

92,236

(5,966)

220,580

Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
from Discontinued Operations

-

(3,013)

$ -

(6,388)

Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from
Discontinued Operations

(5,550)

69,876

(6,551)

113,142

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Jacobs

$ 5,612

$ 162,112

$ (12,517)

$ 333,722

Net Earnings Per Share:






Basic Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share

$ 0.10

$ 0.73

$ -

$ 1.77

Basic Net (Loss) Earnings from Discontinued
Operations Per Share

$ (0.05)

$ 0.56

$ (0.05)

$ 0.90

Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ 0.06

$ 1.29

$ (0.05)

$ 2.66








Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share

$ 0.10

$ 0.73

$ -

$ 1.76

Diluted Net (Loss) Earnings from Discontinued
Operations Per Share

$ (0.05)

$ 0.55

$ (0.05)

$ 0.89

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ 0.06

$ 1.28

$ (0.05)

$ 2.65








Segment Information (in thousands):



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

Unaudited

March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024

Revenues from External Customers:






Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities (1)

$ 2,602,753

$ 2,553,212

$ 5,228,961

$ 5,057,438

PA Consulting

307,662

293,967

614,410

599,968

Total Revenue

$ 2,910,415

$ 2,847,179

$ 5,843,371

$ 5,657,406








Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities Pass
Through Revenue

(771,469)

(772,687)

(1,621,928)

(1,601,938)

Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities Adjusted
Net Revenue

1,831,284

1,780,525

3,607,033

3,455,500

Total Adjusted Net Revenue

$ 2,138,946

$ 2,074,492

$ 4,221,443

$ 4,055,468


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024

Segment Operating Profit:






Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities (1)

$ 203,265

$ 204,101

$ 413,539

$ 371,489

PA Consulting

67,347

60,169

134,084

114,624

Total Segment Operating Profit

270,612

264,270

547,623

486,113

Restructuring, Transaction and Other Charges (2)

(23,924)

(42,550)

(53,856)

(85,463)

Amortization of Intangible Assets

(38,040)

(38,476)

(76,701)

(75,407)

Total U.S. GAAP Operating Profit

208,648

183,244

417,066

325,243

Total Other Expense, net (3)

(152,825)

(39,235)

(308,095)

(78,030)

Earnings Before Taxes from Continuing Operations

$ 55,823

$ 144,009

$ 108,971

$ 247,213

(1)

The three and six months ended March 28, 2025 I&AF revenue and operating profit were impacted by a reserve in connection with an unfavorable interim ruling against a consolidated joint venture in which the Company holds a 50% interest, with the noncontrolling partner's share included in noncontrolling interests in the Consolidated Statements of Earnings for the respective periods.

(2)

The three and six months ended March 28, 2025 and March 29, 2024 included $10.2 million and $25.1 million, respectively, and $32.4 million and $69.5 million, respectively, in restructuring and other charges mainly relating to the Separation Transaction (primarily professional services and employee separation costs), as well as certain subsidiary level compensation based agreements. The three and six months ended March 28, 2025 included approximately $8.4 million and $16.2 million in charges associated with the Company's TSA with Amentum.

(3)

The three and six months ended March 28, 2025 included $109.5 million and $254.7 million, respectively, mainly related to mark-to-market losses associated with our investment in Amentum stock in connection with the Separation Transaction, and $20.5 million in discounts and expenses associated with the equity for debt exchange.

Balance Sheets (in thousands):



March 28, 2025


September 27, 2024


Unaudited



ASSETS




Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,204,649

$ 1,144,795

Receivables and contract assets

2,895,491

2,845,452

Prepaid expenses and other

168,186

155,865

Investment in equity securities

175,859

749,468

Total current assets

4,444,185

4,895,580

Property, Equipment and Improvements, net

293,643

315,630

Other Noncurrent Assets:


Goodwill

4,726,919

4,788,181

Intangibles, net

774,596

874,894

Deferred income tax assets

229,975

195,406

Operating lease right-of-use assets

281,568

303,856

Miscellaneous

459,809

385,458

Total other noncurrent assets

6,472,867

6,547,795

$ 11,210,695

$ 11,759,005

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current Liabilities:


Current maturities of long-term debt

$ -

$ 875,760

Accounts payable

991,668

1,029,140

Accrued liabilities

910,785

1,087,764

Operating lease liabilities

110,000

119,988

Contract liabilities

947,007

967,089

Total current liabilities

2,959,460

4,079,741

Long-term debt

2,633,620

1,348,594

Liabilities relating to defined benefit pension and retirement plans

275,170

298,221

Deferred income tax liabilities

144,002

116,655

Long-term operating lease liabilities

371,585

407,826

Other deferred liabilities

132,157

120,483

Total other noncurrent liabilities

3,556,534

2,291,779

Commitments and Contingencies


Redeemable Noncontrolling interests

821,541

820,182

Stockholders' Equity:


Capital stock:


Preferred stock, $1 par value, authorized - 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - none

-

-

Common stock, $1 par value, authorized - 240,000,000 shares; issued and
outstanding - 120,379,245 shares and 124,253,511 shares as of March 28, 2025 and
September 27, 2024, respectively

120,379

124,084

Additional paid-in capital

2,699,690

2,758,064

Retained earnings

1,824,418

2,366,769

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(780,043)

(699,450)

Total Jacobs stockholders' equity

3,864,444

4,549,467

Noncontrolling interests

8,716

17,836

Total Group stockholders' equity

3,873,160

4,567,303

$ 11,210,695

$ 11,759,005

Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands):



For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended

Unaudited

March 28,
2025


March 29,
2024


March 28,
2025


March 29,
2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:






Net (loss) earnings of the Group

$ (303)

$ 173,534

$ (5,305)

$ 354,989

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash flows provided by operations:






Depreciation and amortization:






Property, equipment and improvements

20,039

24,554

40,961

49,723

Intangible assets

38,040

52,644

76,701

103,763

Loss on extinguishment of debt

20,510

-

20,510

-

Loss on investment in equity securities

109,462

-

254,677

-

Stock based compensation

21,283

15,866

34,342

35,176

Equity in earnings of operating ventures, net of return on capital distributions

1,412

(8,853)

(824)

(6,983)

(Gain) loss on disposals of assets, net

(274)

602

(896)

1,210

Deferred income taxes

(21,056)

(15,727)

(803)

(73,966)

Changes in assets and liabilities:






Receivables and contract assets, net of contract liabilities

(44,855)

(121,037)

(102,608)

(18,332)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(35,859)

(29,305)

(26,242)

20,911

Miscellaneous other assets

24,006

15,096

41,249

43,481

Accounts payable

3,838

50,607

(33,387)

14,764

Accrued liabilities

(245,653)

(204,224)

(277,051)

(166,640)

Other deferred liabilities

5,710

12,738

7,573

11,073

Other, net

7,268

(9,318)

(17,872)

6,369

Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities

(96,432)

(42,823)

11,025

375,538

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:






Additions to property and equipment

(17,270)

(27,802)

(27,603)

(45,108)

Disposals of property and equipment and other assets

847

102

2,328

145

Capital contributions to equity investees, net of return of capital distributions

-

394

932

1,660

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

-

(14,000)

-

(14,000)

Net cash used for investing activities

(16,423)

(41,306)

(24,343)

(57,303)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:






Net proceeds of borrowings

383,765

119,143

746,420

85,530

Debt issuance costs

(92)

-

(92)

(1,606)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock

9,203

11,305

17,186

22,660

Common stock repurchases

(350,776)

(95,446)

(552,402)

(195,462)

Taxes paid on vested restricted stock

(6,684)

(10,785)

(21,088)

(33,172)

Cash dividends to shareholders

(39,397)

(36,771)

(75,878)

(70,137)

Net dividends associated with noncontrolling interests

(1,201)

(9,541)

(3,446)

(14,249)

Repurchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests

(337)

-

(4,066)

(24,360)

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities

(5,519)

(22,095)

106,634

(230,796)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes

23,407

(16,517)

(34,773)

17,631

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(94,967)

(122,741)

58,543

105,070

Cash and Cash Equivalents, including Restricted Cash, at the Beginning of the Period

1,300,441

1,157,256

1,146,931

929,445

Cash and Cash Equivalents, including Restricted Cash, at the End of the Period

$ 1,205,474

$ 1,034,515

$ 1,205,474

$ 1,034,515

Less Cash and Cash Equivalents included in Assets held for spin

$ -

$ (178,529)

$ -

$ (178,529)

Cash and Cash Equivalents, including Restricted Cash of Continuing Operations
at the End of the Period

$ 1,205,474

$ 855,986

$ 1,205,474

$ 855,986

Backlog (in millions):



March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024

Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities

$ 21,768

$ 18,130

PA Consulting

392

344

Total

$ 22,160

$ 18,474

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics:

In this press release, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These non-GAAP measures are described below.

As a result of the spin-off of the SpinCo Business and merger of the SpinCo Business with Amentum Parent Holdings LLC to form an independent, publicly traded company, Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMTM ) (the "Separation Transaction"), substantially all CMS and C&I (the "SpinCo Business") related assets and liabilities were separated on September 27, 2024. As such, the financial results of the SpinCo Business are reflected as discontinued operations for all periods presented and therefore excluded from the non-GAAP measures described below.

Adjusted net revenue is calculated by adjusting revenue from continuing operations to exclude amounts we bill to clients on projects where we are procuring subcontract labor or third-party materials and equipment on behalf of the client (referred to as "pass throughs"). These amounts are considered pass throughs because we receive no or only a minimal mark-up associated with the billed amounts. In 2023, we amended our name and convention for revenue, excluding pass-through costs from "net revenue" to "adjusted net revenue." This name change is intended to make the non-GAAP nature of this measure more prominent and does not impact measurement. We sometimes refer to our GAAP revenue as "gross revenue."

Jacobs adjusted operating profit, adjusted earnings from continuing operations before taxes, adjusted income tax expenses from continuing operations, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations are calculated by:

1.

Excluding items collectively referred to as Restructuring, Transaction and Other Charges, which include:

a.

costs and other charges associated with our Focus 2023 Transformation initiatives, including activities associated with the re-scaling and repurposing of physical office space, employee separations, contractual termination fees and related expenses, referred to as "Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate rescaling efforts";

b.

transaction costs and other charges incurred in connection with mergers, acquisitions, strategic investments and divestitures, including advisor fees, change in control payments, and the impact of the quarterly adjustment to the estimated performance based payout of contingent consideration to certain sellers in connection with certain acquisitions and similar transaction costs and expenses (collectively referred to as "Transaction Costs");

c.

recoveries, costs and other charges associated with restructuring activities and other cost reduction initiatives implemented in connection with mergers, acquisitions, strategic investments and divestitures, including the separation of the CMS/C&I business, such as advisor fees, involuntary terminations and related costs, costs associated with co-locating offices of acquired companies, separating physical locations of continuing operations, professional services and other personnel costs; involuntary terminations of management and employees and related transition and legal costs (clauses (a) – (c) collectively referred to as "Restructuring, integration, separation and other charges").


2.

Excluding items collectively referred to as "Other adjustments", which include:

a.

intangible assets amortization and impairment charges;

b.

impact of certain subsidiary level contingent equity-based agreements in connection with the transaction structure of our PA Consulting investment;

c.

impacts related to tax rate increases in the UK in a prior period;

d.

revenue under the Company's transition services agreement (TSA) included in other income for U.S. GAAP reporting purposes, and any SG&A costs associated with the provision of such services;

e.

pretax mark-to-market and other related gains or losses associated with the Company's investment in Amentum stock recorded in connection with the Separation Transaction;

f.

discounts and expenses related to the one-time exchange of the Company's investment in Amentum shares for a portion of the Company's outstanding term loans, which term loans were canceled; and

g.

impacts resulting from the EPS numerator adjustment relating to the redeemable noncontrolling interests preference share repurchase and reissuance activities.

We eliminate the impact of "Restructuring, integration, separation and other charges" because we do not consider these to be indicative of ongoing operating performance. Actions taken by the Company to enhance efficiencies are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period. The Company's management believes the exclusion of the amounts relating to the above-listed items improves the period-to-period comparability and analysis of the underlying financial performance of the business.

Adjustments to derive adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations are calculated on an after-tax basis.

Free cash flow (FCF) is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations as reported on the statement of cash flows less additions to property and equipment.


Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding income tax expense, depreciation expense and interest expense to, and deducting interest income from, adjusted net earnings attributable to Jacobs from continuing operations.

I&AF Operating Margin is a ratio of I&AF operating profit for the segment to the segment's adjusted net revenue. For a reconciliation of revenue to adjusted net revenue, see "Segment Information".

Jacobs Adjusted Operating Margin is a ratio of adjusted operating profit for the Company to the Company's adjusted net revenue. For a reconciliation of revenue to adjusted net revenue, see "Segment Information".

We believe that the measures listed above are useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by excluding or adding back the effects of the items described above and below, the inclusion or exclusion of which can obscure underlying trends. Additionally, management uses such measures in its own evaluation of the Company's performance, particularly when comparing performance to past periods, and believes these measures are useful for investors because they facilitate a comparison of our financial results from period to period.

This press release also contains certain financial and operating metrics which management believes are useful in evaluating the Company's performance. Backlog represents revenue or gross profit, as applicable, we expect to realize for work to be completed by our consolidated subsidiaries and our proportionate share of work to be performed by unconsolidated joint ventures. Gross margin in backlog refers to the ratio of gross profit in backlog to gross revenue in backlog. For more information on how we determine our backlog, see our Backlog Information in our most recent annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to a ratio of adjusted EBITDA to adjusted net revenue. Cash conversion refers to a ratio of cash flow from operations to GAAP net earnings from continuing operations. Reported FCF conversion refers to a ratio of FCF to GAAP net earnings from continuing operations. Book-to-bill ratio is an operational measure representing the ratio of change in backlog since the prior reporting period plus reported revenue for the reporting period to the reported revenues for the same period. We regularly monitor these operating metrics to evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, and make strategic decisions.

The Company provides non-GAAP measures to supplement U.S. GAAP measures, as they provide additional insight into the Company's financial results. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation and are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures. In addition, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the ability of investors to compare non-GAAP measures of the Company to those used by our peer companies.

The following tables reconcile the components and values of U.S. GAAP earnings from continuing operations before taxes, income taxes from continuing operations, net earnings attributable to Jacobs from continuing operations, Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share (which we refer to as EPS from continuing operations), to the corresponding "adjusted" amount, net cash provided by operating activities to reported free cash flow and revenue to adjusted net revenue. For the comparable period presented below, such adjustments consist of amounts incurred in connection with the items described above. Amounts are shown in thousands, except for per-share data (note: earnings per share amounts may not total due to rounding).

Reconciliation of Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes to Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations
Attributable to Jacobs Before Taxes (in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024

Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 55,823

$ 144,009

$ 108,971

$ 247,213

Restructuring, Transaction and Other
Charges (1):








Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate
rescaling efforts

-

-

-

49

Transaction costs

(3,058)

1,948

(1,702)

4,943

Restructuring, integration, separation and
other charges

10,663

35,362

25,403

73,667

Other Adjustments (2):








Transition Services Agreement, net

(1,897)

-

(5,469)

-

Amortization of intangibles

38,040

38,476

76,701

75,407

Mark-to-market and other related losses on
investment in Amentum stock

109,462

-

254,677

-

Other

29,481

5,240

35,462

6,805

Adjusted Earnings from Continuing
Operations Before Taxes

$ 238,514

$ 225,035

$ 494,043

$ 408,084

Adjusted Noncontrolling Interests from
Continuing Operations

(1,037)

(15,819)

(20,537)

(28,122)

Adj. Earnings from Continuing Operations
attributable to Jacobs before Taxes

$ 237,477

$ 209,216

$ 473,506

$ 379,962

(1) Includes pre-tax charges primarily relating to the Separation Transaction for the three and six months ended March 28, 2025 and March 29, 2024. Includes real estate impairments charges associated with the Company's Focus 2023 Transformation program for the six months ended March 29, 2024, as well as charges associated with various transaction costs and activity associated with Company restructuring and integration programs for the three and six months ended March 28, 2025 and March 29, 2024.

(2) Includes pre-tax charges for the removal of amortization of intangible assets, pretax mark-to-market losses associated with our investment in Amentum stock and other related adjustments in connection with the Separation Transaction, discounts and expenses associated with the non-cash equity for debt exchange, the impact of certain subsidiary level compensation based agreements and the removal of revenues under the Company's TSA with Amentum for the three and six months ended March 28, 2025 and March 29, 2024.

Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income Tax Expense from Continuing
Operations (in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024

Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations

$ (50,576)

$ (43,364)

$ (107,725)

$ (11,754)

Tax Effects of Restructuring, Transaction
and Other Charges (1):








Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate
rescaling efforts

-

-

-

(12)

Transaction costs

780

(257)

532

(703)

Restructuring, integration, separation and
other charges

(2,593)

(8,129)

(6,399)

(17,285)

Tax Effects of Other Adjustments (2):








Transition Services Agreement, net

485

-

1,394

-

Amortization of intangibles

(9,730)

(9,712)

(19,622)

(19,040)

Other

(326)

(14)

(341)

(13)

Adjusted Income Tax Expense from
Continuing Operations

$ (61,960)

$ (61,476)

$ (132,161)

$ (48,807)

Adjusted effective tax rate from Continuing Operations

26.0 %

27.3 %

26.8 %

12.0 %

(1) Includes income tax impacts on restructuring activities primarily relating to the Separation Transaction for the three and six months ended March 28, 2025 and March 29, 2024, along with impacts on real estate impairments associated with the Company's Focus 2023 Transformation program for the six months ended March 29, 2024.

(2) Includes income tax impacts on amortization of intangible assets, on certain subsidiary level compensation based agreements, the removal of revenues under the Company's TSA with Amentum and discounts and expenses associated with the non-cash equity for debt exchange for the three and six months ended March 28, 2025 and March 29, 2024.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable
to Jacobs from Continuing Operations (in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Jacobs
from Continuing Operations

$ 11,162

$ 92,236

$ (5,966)

$ 220,580

After-tax effects of Restructuring,
Transaction and Other Charges (1):








Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate
rescaling efforts

-

-

-

37

Transaction costs

(2,795)

1,352

(1,276)

3,542

Restructuring, integration, separation and
other charges

7,924

26,334

18,928

55,126

After-tax effects of Other Adjustments (2):








Transition Services Agreement, net

(1,413)

-

(4,075)

-

Amortization of intangibles

24,359

24,153

48,023

47,115

Mark-to-market and other related losses on
investment in Amentum stock

109,462

-

254,677

-

Other

26,818

3,665

31,035

4,755

Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to
Jacobs from Continuing Operations

$ 175,517

$ 147,740

$ 341,346

$ 331,155

(1) Includes after-tax charges primarily relating to the Separation Transaction for the three and six months ended March 28, 2025 and March 29, 2024. Includes non-cash real estate impairment charges associated with the Company's Focus 2023 Transformation program and charges associated with various transaction costs and activity associated with Company restructuring and integration programs for the six months ended March 29, 2024.

(2) Includes after-tax and noncontrolling interest charges from amortization of intangible assets, mark-to-market losses associated with our investment in Amentum stock and other related adjustments in connection with the Separation Transaction, discounts and expenses associated with the non-cash equity for debt exchange, certain subsidiary level compensation based agreements and the removal of after-tax revenues under the Company's TSA with Amentum for the three and six months ended March 28, 2025 and March 29, 2024.

Reconciliation of Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings from
Continuing Operations Per Share (in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024

Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing
Operations Per Share

$ 0.10

$ 0.73

$ -

$ 1.76

After-tax effects of Restructuring,
Transaction and Other Charges (1):








Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate
rescaling efforts

-

-

-

-

Transaction costs

(0.02)

0.01

(0.01)

0.03

Restructuring, integration, separation and
other charges

0.06

0.21

0.15

0.44

After-tax effects of Other Adjustments (2):








Transition Services Agreement, net

(0.01)

-

(0.03)

-

Amortization of intangibles

0.20

0.19

0.39

0.37

Mark-to-market and other related losses on
investment in Amentum stock

0.89

-

2.06

-

Other

0.21

0.03

0.20

0.02

Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings from
Continuing Operations Per Share

$ 1.43

$ 1.17

$ 2.76

$ 2.62

(1) Includes per-share impact charges primarily relating to the Separation Transaction for the three and six months ended March 28, 2025 and March 29, 2024, along with charges associated with various transaction costs and activity associated with Company restructuring and integration programs for the three and six months ended March 29, 2024.

(2) Includes per-share impacts from the amortization of intangible assets, mark-to-market losses associated with our investment in Amentum stock and other related adjustments in connection with the Separation Transaction, discounts and expenses associated with the non-cash debt for equity exchange, certain subsidiary level compensation based agreements and the removal of revenues under the Company's TSA with Amentum for the three and six months ended March 28, 2025 and March 29, 2024.

Reconciliation of Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Noncontrolling Interests from
Continuing Operations (in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024

Noncontrolling Interests from
Continuing Operations

$ 5,915

$ (8,409)

$ (7,212)

$ (14,879)

Restructuring, Transaction and
Other Charges (1):








Transaction costs

(517)

(339)

(105)

(697)

Restructuring, integration and
separation charges

(146)

(899)

(76)

(1,255)

Other Adjustments (2):








Amortization of intangibles

(3,950)

(4,611)

(9,055)

(9,252)

Other

(2,339)

(1,561)

(4,089)

(2,039)

Adjusted Noncontrolling Interests
from Continuing Operations

$ (1,037)

$ (15,819)

$ (20,537)

$ (28,122)

1) Includes noncontrolling interests amounts associated with the costs incurred with Company acquisition related activity costs.

2) Includes noncontrolling interests impacts from the amortization of intangible assets and estimated tax impacts on certain subsidiary level compensation based agreements for the three and six months ended March 28, 2025 and March 29, 2024.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Jacobs from
Continuing Operations

$ 11,162

$ 92,236

$ (5,966)

$ 220,580

After-tax effects of Restructuring,
Transaction and Other Charges

5,129

27,686

17,652

58,705

After-tax effects of Other Adjustments

159,226

27,818

329,660

51,870

Adj. Net earnings attributable to Jacobs from Continuing Operations

175,517

147,740

341,346

331,155

Adj. Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations

61,960

61,476

132,161

48,807

Adj. Earnings from Continuing Operations
attributable to Jacobs before Taxes

237,477

209,216

473,507

379,962

Depreciation expense

20,039

20,238

40,961

41,932

Interest income

(9,525)

(8,702)

(19,181)

(16,221)

Adjusted Interest expense

38,580

44,232

73,399

87,583

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 286,571

$ 264,984

$ 568,686

$ 493,256

Certain amounts may not agree to other non-GAAP schedules due to rounding.

Earnings Per Share:



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

Unaudited

March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024

Numerator for Basic and Diluted EPS:








Net earnings (loss) attributable to Jacobs from
continuing operations

$ 11,162

$ 92,236

$ (5,966)

$ 220,580

Preferred Redeemable Noncontrolling interests
redemption value adjustment

1,244

-

5,812

1,766

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
allocated to common stock for EPS calculation

$ 12,406

$ 92,236

$ (154)

$ 222,346








Net (loss) earnings from discontinued operations
allocated to common stock for EPS calculation

$ (5,550)

$ 69,876

$ (6,551)

$ 113,142








Net earnings (loss) allocated to common stock for
EPS calculation

$ 6,856

$ 162,112

$ (6,705)

$ 335,488








Denominator for Basic and Diluted EPS:
















Shares used for calculating basic EPS attributable to
common stock

122,257

125,712

123,156

125,909








Effect of dilutive securities:








Stock compensation plans (1)

367

499

-

603

Shares used for calculating diluted EPS attributable
to common stock

122,624

126,211

123,156

126,512








Net Earnings Per Share:








Basic Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share

$ 0.10

$ 0.73

$ -

$ 1.77

Basic Net (Loss) Earnings from Discontinued
Operations Per Share

$ (0.05)

$ 0.56

$ (0.05)

$ 0.90

Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ 0.06

$ 1.29

$ (0.05)

$ 2.66

Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
Per Share

$ 0.10

$ 0.73

$ -

$ 1.76

Diluted Net (Loss) Earnings from Discontinued
Operations Per Share

$ (0.05)

$ 0.55

$ (0.05)

$ 0.89

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ 0.06

$ 1.28

$ (0.05)

$ 2.65








Note: Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.









(1) For the three months ended March 28, 2025, because net (loss) earnings from continuing operations was a loss, the effect of antidilutive securities of 472 was excluded from the denominator in calculating diluted EPS.

For additional information contact:

Investors:
Bert Subin
[email protected]

Media:
Louise White
[email protected]
469-724-0810

SOURCE Jacobs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN06052025003732001241ID1109512575

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search