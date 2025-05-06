Sophia GENETICS Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss
(Amounts in USD thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
|
$ 17,779
|
|
$ 15,779
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
(5,571)
|
|
(5,374)
|
Gross profit
|
|
12,208
|
|
10,405
|
Research and development costs
|
|
(9,118)
|
|
(9,391)
|
Selling and marketing costs
|
|
(7,534)
|
|
(6,951)
|
General and administrative costs
|
|
(11,600)
|
|
(12,825)
|
Other operating income, net
|
|
8
|
|
6
|
Operating loss
|
|
(16,036)
|
|
(18,756)
|
Interest income
|
|
450
|
|
901
|
Interest expense
|
|
(659)
|
|
(143)
|
Fair value adjustments on warrant obligations
|
|
(38)
|
|
-
|
Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net
|
|
(599)
|
|
4,610
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(16,882)
|
|
(13,388)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(503)
|
|
(316)
|
Loss for the period
|
|
(17,385)
|
|
(13,704)
|
Attributable to the owners of the parent
|
|
(17,385)
|
|
(13,704)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
|
$ (0.26)
|
|
$ (0.21)
|
SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Amounts in USD thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Loss for the period
|
|
$ (17,385)
|
|
$ (13,704)
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified to statement of loss
|
|
|
|
|
Currency translation adjustments
|
|
2,586
|
|
(9,393)
|
Total items that may be reclassified to statement of loss
|
|
2,586
|
|
(9,393)
|
Items that will not be reclassified to statement of loss (net of tax)
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurement of defined benefit plans
|
|
47
|
|
(15)
|
Total items that will not be reclassified to statement of loss
|
|
47
|
|
(15)
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period
|
|
$ 2,633
|
|
$ (9,408)
|
Total comprehensive loss for the period
|
|
$ (14,752)
|
|
$ (23,112)
|
Attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
$ (14,752)
|
|
$ (23,112)
|
SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in USD thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 68,528
|
|
$ 80,226
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
10,695
|
|
7,436
|
Inventory
|
|
5,050
|
|
5,868
|
Prepaids and other current assets
|
|
5,778
|
|
5,875
|
Total current assets
|
|
90,051
|
|
99,405
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment
|
|
4,986
|
|
5,209
|
Intangible assets
|
|
29,994
|
|
28,998
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
14,028
|
|
14,168
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
1,777
|
|
1,767
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
5,883
|
|
5,762
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
56,668
|
|
55,904
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 146,719
|
|
$ 155,309
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$ 4,606
|
|
$ 5,220
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
11,730
|
|
13,217
|
Deferred contract revenue
|
|
9,838
|
|
5,732
|
Lease liabilities, current portion
|
|
2,288
|
|
2,190
|
Warrant obligations
|
|
482
|
|
444
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
28,944
|
|
26,803
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
13,317
|
|
13,237
|
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
14,525
|
|
14,603
|
Defined benefit pension liabilities
|
|
3,983
|
|
3,839
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
337
|
|
337
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
32,162
|
|
32,016
|
Total liabilities
|
|
61,106
|
|
58,819
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
4,188
|
|
4,188
|
Share premium
|
|
472,283
|
|
472,244
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(694)
|
|
(702)
|
Other reserves
|
|
67,498
|
|
61,037
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(457,662)
|
|
(440,277)
|
Total equity
|
|
85,613
|
|
96,490
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$ 146,719
|
|
$ 155,309
|
SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in USD thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
(As Recast)1
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before tax
|
|
$ (16,882)
|
|
$ (13,388)
|
Adjustments for non-monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
985
|
|
1,158
|
Amortization
|
|
1,312
|
|
901
|
Finance expense (income), net
|
|
925
|
|
(5,046)
|
Fair value adjustments on warrant obligations
|
|
38
|
|
-
|
Expected credit loss allowance
|
|
(20)
|
|
(48)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
3,835
|
|
3,714
|
Movements in provisions and pensions
|
|
57
|
|
(135)
|
Research tax credit
|
|
(172)
|
|
(104)
|
Working capital changes
|
|
|
|
|
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
|
|
(2,961)
|
|
2,168
|
Decrease (increase) in prepaids and other assets
|
|
393
|
|
(182)
|
Decrease in inventory
|
|
972
|
|
376
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payables, accrued expenses,
|
|
813
|
|
(4,058)
|
Cash used in operating activities
|
|
(10,705)
|
|
(14,644)
|
Income tax paid
|
|
(45)
|
|
(1)
|
Net cash flows used in operating activities
|
|
(10,750)
|
|
(14,645)
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
-
|
|
(99)
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
|
(46)
|
|
(50)
|
Capitalized development costs
|
|
(1,445)
|
|
(1,809)
|
Interest received
|
|
452
|
|
953
|
Net cash flow used in investing activities
|
|
(1,039)
|
|
(1,005)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of share options
|
|
40
|
|
188
|
Interest paid
|
|
(567)
|
|
(147)
|
Capitalized borrowing transaction costs
|
|
-
|
|
(49)
|
Payments of principal portion of lease liabilities
|
|
(463)
|
|
(735)
|
Net cash flow used in financing activities
|
|
(990)
|
|
(743)
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(12,779)
|
|
(16,393)
|
Effect of exchange differences on cash balances
|
|
1,081
|
|
(3,123)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
|
|
80,226
|
|
123,251
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|
|
$ 68,528
|
|
$ 103,735
|
1 Refer to "Note 1-Change in accounting policies-Statement of Cash Flows - Interest Classification" for details on change in accounting policy of exhibit 99.1 within of the Form 6-K filed on May 6,2025 .
|
SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Reconciliation of IFRS Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Amounts in USD thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Loss for the period
|
|
$ (17,385)
|
|
$ (13,704)
|
Exclude the impact of:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
$ 985
|
|
$ 1,158
|
Amortization
|
|
1,312
|
|
901
|
Interest income
|
|
(450)
|
|
(901)
|
Interest expense
|
|
659
|
|
143
|
Fair value adjustments on warrant obligations
|
|
38
|
|
-
|
Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
|
|
599
|
|
(4,610)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
503
|
|
316
|
EBITDA
|
|
$ (13,739)
|
|
$ (16,697)
|
Adjustments to EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense(1)
|
|
3,835
|
|
3,714
|
Non-cash pension expense(2)
|
|
86
|
|
77
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ (9,818)
|
|
$ (12,906)
|
SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Reconciliation of IFRS Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2024
(Amounts in USD thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Loss for the period
|
|
$ (62,493)
|
Exclude the impact of:
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
$ 4,575
|
Amortization
|
|
4,021
|
Interest income
|
|
(3,362)
|
Interest expense
|
|
1,913
|
Fair value adjustments on warrant obligations
|
|
(370)
|
Foreign exchange losses, net
|
|
(3,479)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
1,223
|
EBITDA
|
|
$ (57,972)
|
Adjustments to EBITDA:
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense(1)
|
|
16,488
|
Non-cash pension expense(2)
|
|
1,306
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ (40,178)
|
SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Reconciliation of IFRS Revenue Growth to Constant Currency Revenue Growth
(Amounts in USD thousands, except for %)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Growth
|
IFRS revenue
|
|
$ 17,779
|
|
$ 15,779
|
|
13 %
|
Current period constant currency impact
|
|
418
|
|
-
|
|
|
Constant currency revenue
|
|
$ 18,197
|
|
$ 15,779
|
|
15 %
|
SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Reconciliation of IFRS to Adjusted Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin
(Amounts in USD thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
|
$ 17,779
|
|
$ 15,779
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
(5,571)
|
|
(5,374)
|
Gross profit
|
|
$ 12,208
|
|
$ 10,405
|
Amortization of capitalized research and development expenses(3)
|
|
1,241
|
|
727
|
Adjusted gross profit
|
|
$ 13,449
|
|
$ 11,132
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit margin
|
|
68.7 %
|
|
65.9 %
|
Amortization of capitalized research and development expenses(3)
|
|
7.0 %
|
|
4.6 %
|
Adjusted gross profit margin
|
|
75.7 %
|
|
70.5 %
|
SOPHiA GENETICS SA
Reconciliation of IFRS to Adjusted Operating Loss for the Period
(Amounts in USD thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating loss
|
|
$ (16,036)
|
|
$ (18,756)
|
Amortization of capitalized research & development expenses(3)
|
|
1,241
|
|
727
|
Amortization of intangible assets(4)
|
|
71
|
|
174
|
Share-based compensation expense(1)
|
|
3,835
|
|
3,714
|
Non-cash pension expense(2)
|
|
86
|
|
77
|
Adjusted operating loss
|
|
$ (10,803)
|
|
$ (14,064)
|
Notes to the Reconciliation of IFRS to Adjusted Financial Measures Tables
|
|
(1)
|
Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity awards issued to our directors, officers, and employees. The fair value of awards is computed at the time the award is granted and is recognized over the vesting period of the award by a charge to the income statement and a corresponding increase in other reserves within equity. These expenses do not have a cash impact but remain a recurring expense for our business and represent an important part of our overall compensation strategy.
|
(2)
|
Non-cash pension expense consists of the amount recognized in excess of actual contributions made to our defined pension plans to match actuarial expenses calculated for IFRS purposes. The difference represents a non-cash expense but remains a recurring expense for our business as we continue to make contributions to our plans for the foreseeable future.
|
(3)
|
Amortization of capitalized research and development expenses consists of software development costs amortized using the straight-line method over an estimated life of five years. These expenses do not have a cash impact but remain a recurring expense generated over the course of our research and development initiatives.
|
(4)
|
Amortization of intangible assets consists of costs related to intangible assets amortized over the course of their useful lives. These expenses do not have a cash impact, but we could continue to generate such expenses through future capital investments.
