Sophia GENETICS Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH ), a cloud-native software company and leader in data-driven medicine, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Revenue was $17.8 million, up 13% year-over-year or 15% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin was 68.7% on a reported basis and 75.7% on an adjusted basis, up from 65.9% and 70.5% in the prior year period, respectively

IFRS net loss increased 27% year-over-year to $17.4 million (including a net foreign exchange P&L impact of $5.2 million), and adjusted EBITDA loss improved 24% year-over-year to $9.8 million The company reiterates full-year guidance of revenue between $72 million and $76 million and adjusted EBITDA loss between $35 million and $39 million

"We started the year strong with year-over-year revenue growth of 13%, or 15% on a constant currency basis, as the large amount of new business signed in 2024 begins to ramp," said Jurgi Camblong, PhD., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "In addition to reaccelerating topline growth, we also continued to optimize SOPHiA DDMTM's data processing capabilities and delivered a record adjusted gross margin of 75.7%, up 520bps year-over-year. Prudent cost management across all spending categories resulted in a 24% year-over-year improvement to adjusted EBITDA loss during the period, demonstrating steady progress on our path to profitability."

Camblong added, "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our long-term growth and in the growth prospects of our end markets. New business momentum remains strong, driven by notable catalysts such as the new Liquid Biopsy application MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDMTM, a relatively underpenetrated U.S. market where revenue from core genomics customers grew over 30%, and a large base of new customers to onboard and expand over the remainder of 2025."

First Quarter 2025 Business Highlights

Expanding usage of SOPHiA DDMTM worldwide



Performed 93,000 analyses on SOPHiA DDMTM, representing 11% year-over-year volume growth

Reached 490 core genomics customers as of March 31, 2025, up from 463 customers at the end of Q1 2024

Completed implementation for 33 new core genomics customers during Q1 2025, up from an average of 23 customers implemented per quarter in 2024

Delivered strong analysis volume growth in NORAM and APAC with 32% and 40% year-over-year growth, respectively Hit a major Platform milestone during Q1, passing 2 million cumulative genomic profiles analyzed by SOPHiA DDMTM since inception

Landing new customers to fuel future platform growth



Landed 28 new core genomics customers in Q1 2025 who will implement SOPHiA DDMTM and begin generating revenue over the next twelve months, up from 20 new customers signed in Q1 2024 Signed major new customers across geographies including Jessa Ziekenhuis in Belgium who is adopting SOPHiA DDMTM for Solid Tumor, Liquid Biopsy, and HemOnc testing; LifeLabs, a central reference lab in Canada, who is adopting Solid Tumor applications; and Premier Integrated Labs in Malaysia who is adopting numerous applications in Hereditary Cancer, HemOnc, and Inherited Disorders, in addition to MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDMTM

Building strong new business momentum with new applications



Expanded the October 2024 collaboration with AstraZeneca to accelerate the deployment of MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDMTM globally, extending the scope to 30 total sponsored institutions worldwide

Recently signed new customers to the Liquid Biopsy application MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDMTM, including Kuwait Cancer Control Center; Centre Hospitalier Régional Universitaire de Nancy in Nancy, France; and Hospital de Amor in Barretos, Brazil Continued to drive significant demand for MSK-ACCESS® and MSK-IMPACT® powered with SOPHiA DDMTM, with a healthy and growing pipeline of more than 60 identified opportunities

Continued driving strong business growth in the U.S. market



Delivered over 30% year-over-year revenue growth from U.S. core genomics customers in Q1

Expanded our partnerships with two top-ranked U.S. hospitals, including Henry Ford Hospital who is adopting additional Solid Tumor and HemOnc applications on SOPHiA DDMTM and the Mayo Clinic who is adopting HemOnc applications Signed Mount Sinai during Q1, one of the leading hospital systems in the world based in New York City, who is adopting HemOnc and Solid Tumor applications

Growing sustainably by maintaining an obsession with operational excellence



Achieved a record 75.7% adjusted gross margin, up 520bps year-over-year, by continuing to optimize compute costs and leverage the scale of the cloud-native SOPHiA DDMTM platform

Remained laser-focused on operational excellence and cost containment and improved adjusted EBITDA loss by 24% year-over-year to $9.8 million The Company reaffirms commitment to profitable growth and expects to be approaching adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of 2026 and crossing over to positive adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2027

2025 Financial Outlook

Based on information as of today, SOPHiA GENETICS is reaffirming the previously provided guidance of:



Full-year revenue between $72 million and $76 million, representing growth of approximately 10% to 17% compared to FY 2024 Adjusted EBITDA loss between $35 million and $39 million, compared to $40.2 million in FY 2024

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Other than with respect to revenue, the Company only provides guidance on a non-IFRS basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted gross margin (non-IFRS measure) to gross margin (the most comparable IFRS financial measure), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying amortization of capitalized research & development expenses that are necessary for such reconciliation. In addition, the Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted operating loss (non-IFRS measure) to operating loss (the most comparable IFRS financial measure), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying amortization of capitalized research & development expenses and intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, and non-cash portion of pensions paid in excess of actual contributions, that are necessary for such reconciliation.

To provide investors with additional information regarding the company's financial results, SOPHiA GENETICS has disclosed here and elsewhere in this earnings release the following non-IFRS measures:



Adjusted gross profit, which the company calculates as revenue minus cost of revenue adjusted to exclude amortization of capitalized research and development expenses;

Adjusted gross profit margin, which the company calculates as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue;

Adjusted operating loss, which the company calculates as operating loss adjusted to exclude amortization of capitalized research and development expenses, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, and non-cash portion of pensions expense paid in excess of actual contributions to match the actuarial expense.

EBITDA, which the company calculates as loss for the year before depreciation, amortization, interest income, interest expense, fair value adjustments on warrant obligations, foreign exchange (losses) gains, net, and income tax (expense) benefit; and Adjusted EBITDA, which the company calculates as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense, non-cash pension expenses, and costs associated with restructuring.

These non-IFRS measures are key measures used by SOPHiA GENETICS management and board of directors to evaluate its operating performance and generate future operating plans. The exclusion of certain expenses facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and certain variable charges. Accordingly, the company believes that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors.

These non-IFRS measures have limitations as financial measures, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of SOPHiA GENETICS' results as reported under IFRS. Some of these limitations are:



These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of depreciation. Although depreciation is a non-cash charge, the assets being depreciated may need to be replaced in the future and these non-IFRS measures do not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;

These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of interest expense. Interest expense will continue to be for the foreseeable future a recurring expense based on the company's financial liabilities;

These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of interest income. Interest income will continue to be for the foreseeable future recurring income based on the company's financial assets;

These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of income taxes. Income taxes will continue to be for the foreseeable future a recurring expense incurred in the various jurisdictions in which the company operates;

These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of foreign exchange gains (losses),net. Foreign exchange gains and losses will continue to be for the foreseeable future a recurring expense incurred as the company participates in transactions outside of the company's functional currency;

These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of fair value adjustments of warrant obligations. Fair value adjustments on warrant obligations will continue to be for the foreseeable future a recurring expense incurred as the company has outstanding warrant obligations;

These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of amortization of capitalized research and development expenses and intangible assets. Although amortization is a non-cash charge, the assets being amortized may need to be replaced in the future and these non-IFRS measures do not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;

These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a recurring expense in the company's business and an important part of its compensation strategy;

These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of the non-cash portion of pensions paid in excess of actual contributions to match actuarial expenses. Pension expenses have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a recurring expense in the business; and Other companies, including companies in the company's industry, may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, you should consider these non-IFRS measures alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income and other IFRS results.

The tables below provide the reconciliation of the most comparable IFRS measures to the non-IFRS measures for the periods presented.

Presentation of Constant Currency Revenue

SOPHiA GENETICS operates internationally, and its revenues are generated primarily in the U.S. dollar, the euro and Swiss franc and, to a lesser extent, British pound, Australian dollar, Brazilian real, Turkish lira and Canadian dollar depending on the company's customers' geographic locations. Changes in revenue include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We present the non-IFRS financial measure "constant currency revenue" (or similar terms such as constant currency revenue growth) to show changes in revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Under IFRS, revenues received in local (non-U.S. dollar) currencies are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rate for the month in which the transaction occurred. When the company uses the term "constant currency", it means that it has translated local currency revenues for the current reporting period into U.S. dollars using the same average foreign currency exchange rates for the conversion of revenues into U.S. dollars that we used to translate local currency revenues for the comparable reporting period of the prior year. The company then calculates the difference between the IFRS revenue and the constant currency revenue to yield the "constant currency impact" for the current period.

The company's management and board of directors use constant currency revenue growth to evaluate growth and generate future operating plans. The exclusion of the impact of exchange rate fluctuations provides comparability across reporting periods and reflects the effects of customer acquisition efforts and land-and-expand strategy. Accordingly, it believes that this non-IFRS measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating revenue growth in the same manner as the management and board of directors. However, this non-IFRS measure has limitations, particularly as the exchange rate effects that are eliminated could constitute a significant element of its revenue and could significantly impact performance and prospects. Because of these limitations, you should consider this non-IFRS measure alongside other financial performance measures, including revenue and revenue growth presented in accordance with IFRS and other IFRS results.

The table below provides the reconciliation of the most comparable IFRS growth measures to the non-IFRS growth measures for the current period.

