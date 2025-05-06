Kraken Robotics Subsidiary 3D At Depth Completes 1,000Th Subsea Metrology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D At Depth, a subsidiary of Kraken Robotics and leader in subsea metrology and advanced underwater measurement solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of its 1,000th subsea metrology project. This significant milestone underlines the company's commitment to innovation, precision, and excellence in the underwater technology and engineering sector. 3D at Depth was contracted by an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor to perform a LiDAR spool metrology for TotalEnergies in 1,350 meter water depth at the Girassol oil field, located in Angola, West Africa. A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) was mobilized with 3D at Depth's Subsea LiDAR in two hours. Total operational time for the two-position scan metrology was four hours and deliverables were provided to the end client within 24 hours. “Not only does the support of advanced technologies and touchless solution provide TotalEnergies with the ability to de-risk inspection, maintenance, and repair, the increased efficiency and rapid acquisition allows us to continue to reduce our environmental impact,” said Maïwenn Keryell-Even, Survey Engineer, and Simon Olive, Product Owner Survey and Positioning, TotalEnergies. Established in 2011, 3D at Depth is dedicated to delivering high-quality subsea measurement services, leveraging proprietary leading-edge technology and highly skilled and experienced personnel to deliver accurate results to clients. The completion of the 1,000th project demonstrates the company's focus on pushing the boundaries of subsea capabilities to provide high quality data and deliverables to enhance operational efficiency in challenging global underwater environments. “Our 1,000th subsea metrology project is a significant milestone for 3D at Depth and we were delighted to support TotalEnergies,” said Euan Tait, COO of 3D at Depth.“Our team's commitment to technology innovation and advancements will continue to ensure the highest standards of quality and reliability for clients worldwide.”





Figure 1: 3D Model of critical subsea infrastructure for spool metrology A video of 3D at Depth's 1000th subsea metrology can be viewed at . ABOUT 3D AT DEPTH: 3D at Depth, a subsidiary of Kraken Robotics, specializes in underwater data acquisition, providing unparalleled expertise and cutting-edge solutions to a diverse array of in water measurement challenges. From initial underwater survey planning to final data delivery, our comprehensive end-to-end approach and commitment to excellence has positioned us as industry leaders, empowering our clients worldwide with detailed and accurate three-dimensional point clouds which provide an insightful and holistic view of underwater environments.

