Amesite Announces Successful Launch Of New, Higher-Priced Tier Of Service In Response To B2B Demand

DETROIT, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading developer of AI-powered enterprise solutions, today announced the successful launch of a higher-priced enterprise tier of service of its flagship app, NurseMagicTM. Amesite reports that businesses demanded more capacity after incorporating NurseMagicTM fully into their workflows – and have reported a strong willingness-to-pay for the increased usage at a higher price point. Amesite also reports that customers also wanted access to advanced analytics, now accessible 24/7 with the Teams Plus+ tier of service .

Brandon Owens, VP of Sales, said,“The market has spoken – and wants more of our services. Teams Plus+ is a direct response to requests from our B2B customers for more capacity. The reviews are phenomenal, and we anticipate repeatably closing more, and more valuable, sales with this new tier. Our customers love the app and are willing to pay more for greater usage and advanced analytics.”

Kalie Wortinger, Senior Engineering Manager, said, "Our infrastructure enables us to refine our offerings and deliver any tier of service – nearly immediately – to adapt to market needs. We are very pleased to be able to deliver the usage capacity and the team analytics that our businesses want, to help them improve efficiency and drive growth."

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO and Founder, said,“We are thrilled to offer greater usage to more companies who need our software to eliminate the #1 source of stress and risk in their businesses – documentation. The demand for more services underscores the product wins we have generated in just 8 months since the public launch of our B2B solution. With businesses across the U.S. adopting NurseMagicTM, we believe we are demonstrating the payoff of our investments and continuing to deliver essential features, while staying very lean.”

Amesite reports a marked increase in enterprise clients deploying NurseMagicTM across entire clinical and non-clinical teams, from nurses and CNAs to chaplains, aides, and coordinators. As these customers scale usage, they gain access to real-time insights, productivity metrics, and tools that reduce costs and improve retention with the new pricing tier. This new tier follows announcements regarding meeting HIPAA regulation , delivering to the growing hospice segment and delivery of solutions for non-clinical workers in addition to clinical staff .

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven company with an immediate aim to transform the $330 billion home and healthcare segments. Its flagship product, NurseMagicTM, streamlines documentation for nurses and caregivers, reducing the time required from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds. NurseMagicTM is used by over 100 professions to improve care, enhanced operational efficiency and improved financial performance. Built on proprietary AI trained on industry-specific data, NurseMagic meets HIPAA regulations while improving accuracy and efficiency. The platform serves B2B and B2C users across 50 states and 21 countries, offering seamless integration into healthcare workflows and translations to over 50 languages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

