dsm-firmenich shareholders approve all resolutions at Annual General Meeting 2025

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), May 6, 2025

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, announces that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting today, including the Management Report, the consolidated financial statements as well as the Sustainability Report 2024.

Key highlights include:



Thomas Leysen was re-elected and confirmed as Chairman of the Board.

Patrick Firmenich, Sze Cotte-Tan, Antoine Firmenich, Erica Mann, Carla Mahieu, Frits van Paasschen, André Pometta, John Ramsay, Richard Ridinger, and Corien Wortmann were re-elected to the board.

Shareholders approved the dividend of €2.50 per share. The dividend will be paid as of May 16, 2025, and the last trading day with entitlement to receive the payment is May 7, 2025.

Shareholders approved a maximum total amount of remuneration of €3,682,582 for the Board of Directors for the year through the 2026 AGM.

Shareholders approved a maximum total amount of remuneration of €43,982,072 for the Executive Committee for the financial year 2026.

Shareholders also endorsed the 2024 Compensation Report in a consultative vote.

Carla Mahieu, Thomas Leysen, Frits van Paasschen, and André Pometta were re-elected to the Compensation Committee. The Board intends to appoint Carla Mahieu as Chair of the committee.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AG was elected as auditor.

Christian Hochstrasser was re-elected as the independent proxy. An amendment to the capital band provision in the Articles of Association allowing the Board of Directors to decrease the share capital one or several times within the limit of 90% of the current share capital. This authorization will be used to reduce the capital following the implementation of dsm-firmenich's share buyback program announced on February 13, 2025.

The shareholders in attendance, together with the votes represented by independent proxy, represented 72.72% of shares.

