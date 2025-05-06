Madhya Pradesh Tourism Showcases Its Unique Charms At Doha Roadshow

Felicitation of Mr. Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India in Doha, by Dr. Ilayaraja T., Managing Director, MPSTDC

Delegation engaging with travel trade representatives in Doha

Travel trade representatives from Doha

Presentation delivered by Dr. Ilayaraja T, IAS, Managing Director, MPSTDC, during roadshow in Doha.

The Doha Roadshow, attended by key travel trade representatives, was a resounding success and fostered valuable connections.

Immersive Showcase Positions MP as an Offbeat, Multi-Specialty Destination in the Heart of Incredible India

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) successfully held a high-impact roadshow in Doha, Qatar, on May 3, 2025, drawing strong interest from the local travel trade and positioning the state as a vibrant, must-visit destination in the Heart of Incredible India.The event was graced by Mr. Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India in Doha, who praised the initiative for deepening cultural and tourism ties between India and Qatar. The delegation was led by Dr. Ilayaraja T., Managing Director, MPSTDC, and Mr. Vivek Jude, Deputy Director – Events & Marketing, MPTB, who delivered engaging presentations and conducted productive B2B meetings with industry stakeholders.The showcase highlighted Madhya Pradesh's rich tourism tapestry - from UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Khajuraho, Sanchi, and Bhimbetka, to world-famous tiger reserves such as Bandhavgarh, Kanha, and Pench. The presentation also spotlighted spiritual circuits, adventure tourism, tribal heritage, and immersive rural experiences, underscoring the state's appeal as an offbeat, multi-specialty destination for all traveller profiles.The event facilitated meaningful dialogue between Qatari travel professionals and Madhya Pradesh officials, laying the foundation for future partnerships and enhanced visibility in the Gulf region.This roadshow is part of MPTB's strategic global outreach campaign to promote Madhya Pradesh as a year-round destination offering diverse experiences - from culture and wildlife to spirituality and heritage.

CR

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.