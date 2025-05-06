Avient Announces First Quarter 2025 Results



First quarter sales of $827 million, reflects 2% organic growth over the prior year quarter, excluding the impact of foreign exchange



First quarter GAAP EPS of ($0.22) compared to $0.54 in the prior year quarter



First quarter adjusted EPS of $0.76, in-line with guidance; growth of 4% over the prior year quarter, excluding an unfavorable impact of $0.03 from foreign exchange

2025 full year adjusted EPS guidance range of $2.70 to $2.94, unchanged from prior guidance

CLEVELAND, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT ), an innovator of materials solutions, today announced its first quarter results for 2025. The company reported first quarter sales of $826.6 million compared to $829.0 million in the prior year quarter.

First quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were ($0.22) compared to $0.54 in the prior year quarter. The company noted that first quarter 2025 GAAP EPS includes special items of $0.82 primarily related to an impairment associated with ceasing the development of S/4HANA, a cloud-based ERP system (see attachment 3), and $0.16 of intangible amortization expense (see attachment 1).

First quarter 2025 adjusted EPS was $0.76 compared to $0.76 in the prior year quarter. This translates to 4% adjusted EPS growth, excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange.

"I'm pleased with our team's execution this quarter to deliver these results in a volatile and changing macro-economic backdrop," said Dr. Ashish Khandpur, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation.

"The evolving trade policy has led to uncertainty impacting demand in certain markets and geographies, particularly in the U.S. Despite this, our teams delivered organic sales growth for the fourth consecutive quarter and expanded adjusted EBITDA margins 20 basis points to 17.5%. These results were achieved by remaining focused on our customers and staying agile to the changing market conditions. We further streamlined our structure to better serve our customers and markets, controlled our direct and indirect costs, while still prioritizing investments in our growth vectors aligned to our strategy," added Dr. Khandpur.

"From a regional perspective, Asia and Latin America delivered strong results, growing organic sales 9% and 17%, respectively," Dr. Khandpur continued. "EMEA delivered a fourth consecutive quarter of growth, increasing organic sales by 2%. Weaker consumer sentiment led to a 3% decline in the U.S. and Canada."

2025 Outlook

"Looking ahead to the second quarter, we expect continued volatility in demand as consumers and businesses assess the changing economic landscape," said Jamie Beggs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Avient Corporation. "While we anticipate weakness in consumer and transportation end markets, we see opportunities for growth in our largest end market, packaging, as well as strength in our high profit portfolios in defense and healthcare. As such, we expect second quarter adjusted EPS of $0.79, which represents 4% growth over the prior year quarter."

"The full year outlook is less certain and highly dependent on global economic growth, which is currently hard to predict. However, our current operational performance is in-line with expectations, and we are keeping our full year guidance range unchanged for adjusted EBITDA of $540 to $570 million and adjusted EPS of $2.70 to $2.94. Furthermore, given our strong cash position and expectation for free cash flow this year, we intend to pay down between $100 to $200 million of debt by year-end," said Ms. Beggs.

Dr. Khandpur added, "While the level of macro-economic uncertainty has increased, we are well positioned to help our customers across the globe navigate this new environment. For the most part, we source raw materials and manufacture our products locally in the regions we serve, so we expect minimal direct impact from tariffs announced to date. We are focused on executing what we can influence, which includes staying close to our customers, winning share and new business, proactively working to offset raw material or tariff-related inflation, controlling our costs and strengthening our balance sheet. We see opportunity to differentiate our performance by executing our strategy and remain committed to organically grow above our markets while expanding margins on the bottom line."

Webcast Details

Avient will provide additional details on its 2025 first quarter and its 2025 full year outlook during its webcast scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2025.

The webcast can be viewed live at avient/investors , or by clicking on the webcast link here . Conference call participants in the question and answer session should pre-register using the link at avient/investors , or here , to receive the dial-in number and personal PIN. This information is required to access the conference call. The question-and-answer session will follow the company's presentation and prepared remarks.

A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient/investors/events-presentations immediately following the conference call and will be accessible for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses both GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures include organic performance (which excludes the impact of foreign exchange), adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. Avient's chief operating decision maker uses these financial measures to monitor and evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company and each business segment and to allocate resources.

The Company does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, environmental remediation costs and associated recoveries, mark-to-market adjustments on pension and other post-retirement obligations, acquisition-related charges, and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

About Avient

Our purpose at Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT ) is to be an innovator of materials solutions that help our customers succeed, while enabling a sustainable world. Our local touch and customer engagement, combined with our global presence, allows us to serve customers with agility. We harness the collective strength of more than 9,000 employees worldwide to collaborate and build on each other's ideas. In doing so, we innovate solutions that help our customers overcome their challenges or capitalize on opportunities provided by the fast-changing world and secular trends. Our expanding portfolio of offerings includes colorants, advanced composites, functional additives, engineered materials, and Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiberTM. By intersecting our broad portfolio of technologies with the product roadmaps of our customers, we help create differentiated and high-performance products that make the world better and more sustainable. Visit to learn more.

Forward-looking Statements

In this press release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. They use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial condition, performance and/or sales. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that could adversely impact the availability of credit already arranged and the availability and cost of credit in the future; the effect on foreign operations of currency fluctuations, tariffs and other political, economic and regulatory risks; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain, logistics, or operations; changes in laws and regulations in jurisdictions where we conduct business, including with respect to plastics and climate change; fluctuations in raw material prices, quality and supply, and in energy prices and supply; demand for our products and services; production outages or material costs associated with scheduled or unscheduled maintenance programs; unanticipated developments that could occur with respect to contingencies such as litigation and environmental matters; our ability to pay regular quarterly cash dividends and the amounts and timing of any future dividends; information systems failures and cyberattacks; our ability to service our indebtedness and restrictions on our current and future operations due to our indebtedness; amounts for cash and non-cash charges related to restructuring plans that may differ from original estimates, including because of timing changes associated with the underlying actions; and other factors affecting our business beyond our control, including without limitation, changes in the general economy, changes in interest rates, changes in the rate of inflation, geopolitical conflicts, tariffs and any recessionary conditions. The above list of factors is not exhaustive.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our reports on Form 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K that we provide to the Securities and Exchange Commission.