Avient Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
|
Attachment 1
|
Avient Corporation
|
Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income attributable to Avient common shareholders and diluted adjusted
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
$
|
|
EPS(1)
|
|
$
|
|
EPS(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Avient common shareholders
|
$ (20.2)
|
|
$ (0.22)
|
|
$ 49.4
|
|
$ 0.54
|
Special items, after-tax (Attachment 3)
|
75.7
|
|
0.82
|
|
5.5
|
|
0.06
|
Amortization expense, after-tax
|
14.5
|
|
0.16
|
|
14.9
|
|
0.16
|
Adjusted net income / EPS
|
$ 70.0
|
|
$ 0.76
|
|
$ 69.8
|
|
$ 0.76
|
|
(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding
|
Attachment 2
|
Avient Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
$ 826.6
|
|
$ 829.0
|
Cost of sales
|
563.4
|
|
550.8
|
Gross margin
|
263.2
|
|
278.2
|
Selling and administrative expense
|
262.5
|
|
184.2
|
Operating income
|
0.7
|
|
94.0
|
Interest expense, net
|
(26.9)
|
|
(26.6)
|
Other expense, net
|
(0.4)
|
|
(0.9)
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
(26.6)
|
|
66.5
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
6.7
|
|
(16.8)
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (19.9)
|
|
$ 49.7
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(0.3)
|
|
(0.3)
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Avient common shareholders
|
$ (20.2)
|
|
$ 49.4
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Basic:
|
$ (0.22)
|
|
$ 0.54
|
(Loss) earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Diluted:
|
$ (0.22)
|
|
$ 0.54
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per share of common stock
|
$ 0.2700
|
|
$ 0.2575
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute (loss) earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
91.5
|
|
91.2
|
Diluted
|
91.5
|
|
92.0
|
Attachment 3
|
Avient Corporation
Summary of Special Items (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
|
Special items (1)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cost of sales:
|
|
|
|
Restructuring costs, including accelerated depreciation
|
$ (4.1)
|
|
$ 3.6
|
Environmental remediation costs
|
(4.9)
|
|
(4.0)
|
Reimbursement of previously incurred environmental costs
|
1.3
|
|
-
|
Impact on cost of sales
|
(7.7)
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and administrative expense:
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and employee separation costs
|
(5.1)
|
|
(0.7)
|
Legal and other
|
(0.4)
|
|
(3.5)
|
Cloud-based enterprise resource planning system impairment
|
(86.3)
|
|
-
|
Acquisition related costs
|
-
|
|
(1.6)
|
Impact on selling and administrative expense
|
(91.8)
|
|
(5.8)
|
|
|
|
|
Impact on operating income
|
(99.5)
|
|
(6.2)
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net - financing costs
|
(1.7)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Impact on (loss) income before income taxes
|
(101.2)
|
|
(6.2)
|
Income tax benefit on special items
|
25.5
|
|
1.4
|
Tax adjustments(2)
|
-
|
|
(0.7)
|
Impact of special items on net (loss) income
|
$ (75.7)
|
|
$ (5.5)
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share impact
|
$ (0.82)
|
|
$ (0.06)
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
91.8
|
|
92.0
|
|
|
(1)
|
Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; settlement gains or losses and mark-to-market adjustments associated with gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Tax adjustments include the net tax impact from non-recurring income tax items and certain adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves and valuation allowances.
|
Attachment 4
|
Avient Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
|
|
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 456.0
|
|
$ 544.5
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
489.6
|
|
399.5
|
Inventories, net
|
372.8
|
|
346.8
|
Other current assets
|
111.9
|
|
131.3
|
Total current assets
|
1,430.3
|
|
1,422.1
|
Property, net
|
951.8
|
|
955.3
|
Goodwill
|
1,684.0
|
|
1,659.7
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,464.5
|
|
1,450.4
|
Other non-current assets
|
280.6
|
|
323.6
|
Total assets
|
$ 5,811.2
|
|
$ 5,811.1
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Short-term and current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 7.8
|
|
$ 7.7
|
Accounts payable
|
422.2
|
|
417.4
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
268.2
|
|
331.0
|
Total current liabilities
|
698.2
|
|
756.1
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
2,061.3
|
|
2,059.3
|
Deferred income taxes
|
268.0
|
|
260.4
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
469.3
|
|
405.7
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
2,798.6
|
|
2,725.4
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Avient shareholders' equity
|
2,298.3
|
|
2,313.8
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
16.1
|
|
15.8
|
Total equity
|
2,314.4
|
|
2,329.6
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 5,811.2
|
|
$ 5,811.1
|
Attachment 5
|
Avient Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (19.9)
|
|
$ 49.7
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
45.3
|
|
44.3
|
Cloud-based enterprise resource planning system impairment
|
71.6
|
|
-
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
2.4
|
|
3.3
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Increase in accounts receivable
|
(83.7)
|
|
(81.9)
|
Increase in inventories
|
(20.3)
|
|
(12.3)
|
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable
|
(1.0)
|
|
1.7
|
Environmental insurance recovery
|
34.0
|
|
-
|
Decrease in incentive accruals
|
(53.1)
|
|
(16.8)
|
Accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities, net
|
(26.4)
|
|
(30.8)
|
Net cash used by operating activities
|
(51.1)
|
|
(42.8)
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(12.5)
|
|
(24.4)
|
Proceeds from plant closures
|
-
|
|
2.0
|
Other investing activities
|
-
|
|
(2.1)
|
Net cash used by investing activities
|
(12.5)
|
|
(24.5)
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
Payments on long-term borrowings
|
-
|
|
(2.7)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(24.7)
|
|
(23.5)
|
Other financing activities
|
(3.6)
|
|
(1.9)
|
Net cash used by financing activities
|
(28.3)
|
|
(28.1)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
3.4
|
|
(6.1)
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(88.5)
|
|
(101.5)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
544.5
|
|
545.8
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 456.0
|
|
$ 444.3
|
Attachment 6
|
Avient Corporation
Business Segment Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
Operating income and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at the segment level does not
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Sales:
|
|
|
|
Color, Additives and Inks
|
$ 519.7
|
|
$ 515.3
|
Specialty Engineered Materials
|
308.4
|
|
314.4
|
Corporate
|
(1.5)
|
|
(0.7)
|
Sales
|
$ 826.6
|
|
$ 829.0
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin:
|
|
|
|
Color, Additives and Inks
|
$ 173.1
|
|
$ 171.2
|
Specialty Engineered Materials
|
97.8
|
|
107.0
|
Corporate
|
(7.7)
|
|
-
|
Gross margin
|
$ 263.2
|
|
$ 278.2
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and administrative expense:
|
|
|
|
Color, Additives and Inks
|
$ 94.5
|
|
$ 96.4
|
Specialty Engineered Materials
|
50.7
|
|
53.6
|
Corporate
|
117.3
|
|
34.2
|
Selling and administrative expense
|
$ 262.5
|
|
$ 184.2
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income:
|
|
|
|
Color, Additives and Inks
|
$ 78.6
|
|
$ 74.8
|
Specialty Engineered Materials
|
47.1
|
|
53.4
|
Corporate
|
(125.0)
|
|
(34.2)
|
Operating income
|
$ 0.7
|
|
$ 94.0
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation & amortization:
|
|
|
|
Color, Additives and Inks
|
$ 21.7
|
|
$ 21.9
|
Specialty Engineered Materials
|
21.5
|
|
19.6
|
Corporate
|
2.1
|
|
2.8
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
$ 45.3
|
|
$ 44.3
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA):
|
|
|
|
Color, Additives and Inks
|
$ 100.3
|
|
$ 96.7
|
Specialty Engineered Materials
|
68.6
|
|
73.0
|
Corporate
|
(122.9)
|
|
(31.4)
|
Other expense, net
|
(0.4)
|
|
(0.9)
|
EBITDA
|
$ 45.6
|
|
$ 137.4
|
Special items, before tax
|
101.2
|
|
6.2
|
Interest expense included in special items
|
(1.7)
|
|
-
|
Depreciation & amortization included in special items
|
(0.4)
|
|
(0.5)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 144.7
|
|
$ 143.1
|
Attachment 7
|
Avient Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
|
Senior management uses operating income before special items to assess performance and allocate resources because senior
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
Reconciliation to Consolidated Statements of Income
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
$ 826.6
|
|
$ 829.0
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin - GAAP
|
263.2
|
|
278.2
|
Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3)
|
7.7
|
|
0.4
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
$ 270.9
|
|
$ 278.6
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted gross margin as a percent of sales
|
32.8 %
|
|
33.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income - GAAP
|
0.7
|
|
94.0
|
Special items in operating income (Attachment 3)
|
99.5
|
|
6.2
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$ 100.2
|
|
$ 100.2
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income as a percent of sales
|
12.1 %
|
|
12.1 %
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net (loss) income – GAAP
|
$ (19.9)
|
|
$ 49.7
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(6.7)
|
|
16.8
|
Interest expense, net
|
26.9
|
|
26.6
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
45.3
|
|
44.3
|
EBITDA
|
$ 45.6
|
|
$ 137.4
|
Special items, before tax
|
101.2
|
|
6.2
|
Interest expense included in special items
|
(1.7)
|
|
-
|
Depreciation & amortization included in special items
|
(0.4)
|
|
(0.5)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 144.7
|
|
$ 143.1
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales
|
17.5 %
|
|
17.3 %
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
|
Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
$
|
|
EPS(1)
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders
|
$ 169.5
|
|
$ 1.84
|
Special items, after-tax
|
15.9
|
|
0.17
|
Amortization expense, after-tax
|
59.5
|
|
0.65
|
Adjusted net income / EPS
|
$ 244.9
|
|
$ 2.66
|
(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|
Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
$
|
|
EPS(1)
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders
|
$ 33.6
|
|
$ 0.36
|
Special items, after-tax
|
21.8
|
|
0.24
|
Amortization expense, after-tax
|
14.8
|
|
0.16
|
Adjusted net income / EPS
|
$ 70.2
|
|
$ 0.76
|
(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding
