MENAFN - PR Newswire) As new LLMs emerge weekly, CHAI researchers are actively testing and evaluating the latest models. Notably, the recently releasedhas gained attention for claiming superior reasoning capabilities over larger models like, all while using fewer parameters.

Nischay Dhankhar , an AI researcher at CHAI and a 3x Kaggle Grandmaster, quickly recognized the potential of Qwen-2.5-32B and initiated a rigorous internal evaluation. By comparing Qwen-2.5-32B to several earlier models-including Gemma-2-27B, Mistral-3-24B, and Mistral-Nemo-12B-on 10,000 real user preference data points, Nischay found that Qwen-2.5-32B, after supervised fine-tuning (SFT), achieved a significantly higher ELO score, outperforming Gemma-2-27B despite starting from a weaker base model.

The company continues to iterate rapidly-fine-tuning, evaluating, and integrating the best models-to ensure that every user interaction is emotionally intelligent, personalized, and deeply engaging.

What is CHAI? CHAI is a social AI platform where users can create their own AI. Since its launch three years ago, CHAI has experienced significant growth, particularly among Gen Z users. Now, to support further growth and wider adoption, CHAI has redesigned its brand.

Can you use CHAI AI in a browser? As of March 2025, no. CHAI is focused on delivering the most engaging social AI experience by hiring talented engineers to refine its app. While there are currently no plans for a web app, this may change in the future.

Is CHAI AI safe? CHAI has implemented a range of safety features that allow users to engage in dynamic chats while encouraging them to stay within established guidelines. By building better AI, CHAI aims to enhance user value and experience.

What makes CHAI special? CHAI is designed to be the most engaging social AI , delivering highly entertaining conversations. Many users rely on it to craft interactive stories and immersive experiences.

Why do people love CHAI? CHAI employs advanced AI techniques to increase the entertainment value of its bots. Users chat with AI to write interactive novels and have engaging conversations, supported by a variety of genres that appeal to avid novel readers.

Sometimes regarded as the best free AI chatbot, CHAI is paving its way to widespread adoption of conversational social AI for entertainment.

Who is the founder? William Beauchamp first started building CHAI with his sister in Cambridge UK in 2020. After building the first AI chat platform they relocated to Palo Alto.

Are they hiring? CHAI is a rapidly growing company that is known for paying very high salaries with an intense culture focused on delivering results and iterating quickly. Apply on CHAI's website .

