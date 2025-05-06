Romance Takes Over Atlantic City: A 3-Day Book-Lover's Bash

Meet 100+ bestselling romance authors, narrators, and cover models at the Aces Wild Author and Reader Event this June with a limited-time 20% ticket discount offer.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all hopeless romantics and happily-ever-after hunters: Cuffed in Chicago is coming to the Jersey Shore! From June 13–15, the Atlantic City Convention Center will transform into a book lover's paradise as over 80 bestselling romance authors-along with a few sultry-voiced narrators and a handful of sexy cover models-gather for a weekend of swoon-worthy stories, steamy conversations, and unforgettable fan moments.

As this event is hosted by Cuffed in Chicago, this isn't your average book signing-it's a three-day celebration of romance in all its forms. Whether you're obsessed with spicy scenes or just want to fangirl with friends, Aces Wild has your heart covered.

Here's what's in store:



Friday, June 13: Kick things off with a cozy Meet & Greet-mingle with authors, chat about your favorite tropes, and bond with fellow romance lovers.

Saturday, June 14: The main event! Doors open at 9:00 AM for VIPs and 10:00 AM for General Admission. Discover new-to-you authors, get your books signed, and fill your tote with swoony reads and exclusive swag.

Saturday Night: VIP ticketholders are invited to an epic Roaring 20s-themed After-Party with a DJ, cash bar, and plenty of Gatsby-style flair. Sunday, June 15: Say goodbye (for now) at the VIP Goodbye Brunch-a perfect low-key send-off with your new book besties.

Tickets start at just $10. VIP packages top off at $75 and offer exclusive early access, party invites, and a loaded SWAG bag complete with autograph book. But here's the real heartthrob: Use code MOTHER by May 12 to get 20% off your ticket! It's the last discount that will be offered before the event. Once it's gone, it's gone.

From page to party, you don't want to miss your chance to fall in love with romance books all over again. Grab your tickets now, plan your outfits, and prepare to be swept off your feet in Atlantic City!

If you would like to learn more about this event, please check out the Aces Wild Author and Reader Event website , or you can go directly to Eventbrite to purchase tickets HERE .

Some attending authors from the Aces Wild Event put forth an anthology of short stories to raise money for The Atlantic City Women's Center. There will be a very limited number of paperback copies of "Love, Lust, and Poker Chips" for sale at the event. First come, first served.

There will also be numerous raffle baskets and giveaways happening at individual author's tables, so make sure you visit as many as you can to enter for your chance to win!

For even more information about this event or just to join the fun, please visit and join the Aces Wild Atlantic City Attendees Facebook Page .

Contact: D Williams, Organizer, [email protected]

Info: Aces Wild Author and Reader Event

SOURCE Cuffed in Chicago

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED