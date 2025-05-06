From Shark Tank To Survival Mode: Tariffs Threaten To Crush One Mompreneur's American Dream

MENAFN - PR Newswire) But today, instead of preparing to scale her business to new heights, Lane is simply trying to stay afloat. The reason?, where her patented products are manufactured.

"What was once a profitable, fast-growing business has turned into a fight for survival," says Lane. "I did everything right - bootstrapped from scratch, created jobs, paid taxes, built a brand, got national exposure. And now, two months after Shark Tank, I'm staring down costs that could take me out of business."

A Tariff That Breaks the Bank

The latest round of tariffs has hit her company especially hard. Lane explains that the duties are not small adjustments - they're catastrophic multipliers.

"What used to cost $17,000 to land at the port is now costing close to $150,000 ," she says. "And that's just to get the product off the boat. That's not marketing, warehousing, shipping, salaries - just raw access to inventory."

These massive upfront costs are unsustainable for any small business. "That's not a tax - that's a death sentence for small brands like mine."

Lane emphasizes that she's not opposed to tariffs in general. "I understand a small tariff, like a sales tax. But when the fee at the port is 1.5 times the cost of goods , with no exchange of labor, materials, or value - it's punishing. Especially when no viable alternative for U.S. manufacturing exists."

Domestic Manufacturing Isn't an Option

For Rinseroo, producing the product domestically isn't realistic. "I've tried," says Lane. "I've gotten quotes. It's not just more expensive - it's wildly more expensive. The materials, the tooling, the infrastructure - it's just not there for a business of my size."

She adds, "China produces a high-quality product at a price that lets me offer it affordably to families. If I try to move production or absorb these new tariffs, the cost would force me to charge a price the market simply won't bear."

No Room to Raise Prices

Unlike luxury goods, utility products like Rinseroo have a pricing ceiling. "You reach a point of diminishing returns . A product like mine solves a problem, but it's only worth so much to the average consumer. I don't want to pass these costs along to them - and even if I did, the market wouldn't tolerate it."

The Bigger Picture

Lane's story is a stark example of how blanket tariff policies, intended to pressure global powers, are collateral damage for small American businesses .

"I'm not a mega-corporation gaming the system. I'm a mom from New Jersey who came up with a clever product, built a following, created jobs, and played by the rules. And now I'm being priced out of my own business."

She's calling on policymakers to reconsider the structure of these tariffs and to differentiate between large corporations with options and small business owners with none .

"I just want to keep doing what I've always done: solve problems, make great products, and grow responsibly. But right now, I'm being pushed toward extinction - not by competition, but by policy."

About Rinseroo

Founded in 2019 by Lisa Lane, Rinseroo is a family-run brand that specializes in simple, affordable, problem-solving products for home and pet care. Since launch, the brand has sold hundreds of thousands of units, gone viral on social media, and become a household name among busy families and pet owners. Rinseroo has been featured on The Today Show, QVC, and most recently, Shark Tank, where it earned Lori Greiner's coveted Golden Ticket.

