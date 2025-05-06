Enghouse Transportation & Public Safety And NKS110 IKS Deploy Nationwide New Emergency Response System In Norway

MARKHAM, ON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse Transportation & Public Safety , a leading provider of public safety and emergency dispatch solutions, and Nasjonalt Kommunesamarbeid for 110-sentralene IKS ("NKS110 IKS") of Norway announce the rollout and implementation of the Enghouse LocusEmergency OHV ("LEO") system across all 110 emergency dispatch centers. LEO was rolled out late last year and it is now fully implemented nationwide.

LEO provides emergency call operators with state-of-the-art resource management tools that enable better situational awareness and faster response times in critical situations. The new system sets a high standard for emergency management across Norway. As emergency scenarios become complex, LEO ensures the 110 centers are fully equipped to handle present and future demands, enhancing public safety nationwide.

"With LEO, we now have a tool that addresses today's needs and is ready for tomorrow's challenges," said Trond Brenden, General Manager at NKS110 IKS. "By implementing this technology, Norway further strengthens its advanced emergency infrastructure, putting rapid and effective response measures at the forefront of public safety."

Trond Nerdal, Head of Sales at Enghouse Transportation & Public Safety, Locus Division, added, "The nationwide deployment of the LEO system reflects our dedication to providing public safety organizations with cutting-edge technology. We look forward to seeing ongoing improvements in response times as these new capabilities take full effect."

About NKS110 IKS

Nasjonalt Kommunesamarbeid for 110-sentralene IKS (NKS110 IKS) is a unique, national inter-municipal organization responsible for the procurement, implementation, management and operation of a shared incident management tool and other relevant data systems for the fire and rescue emergency call centers in Norway. NKS110 IKS also manages the procurement of technical infrastructure and coordination of joint training for systems across the 110 emergency call centers. For more information, visit .

About Enghouse Transportation & Public Safety

Enghouse Transportation & Public Safety, a division of Enghouse Systems Limited, delivers innovative software solutions for the transit and public safety sectors. Specializing in integrated dispatch, field coordination, and real-time communication platforms, Enghouse supports emergency and transportation services worldwide. For more information, visit .

Contact: Marthe Brovold Løberg, Information and Communication Manager, Mob: +47 40296 950, [email protected] ; Contact: Balvinder Sandhu, Director of Marketing, +44 (0)1628 641 789, [email protected]

