Holding(S) In Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BNR4T868

Issuer Name

RENEWI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Apr-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-May-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.844381 5.174588 6.018969 4848928 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.023759 5.205038 5.228797

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BNR4T868 680231 0.844381 Sub Total 8.A 680231 0.844381%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/06/2025 12/06/2025 Cash 903 0.001120 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/07/2025 07/07/2025 Cash 50090 0.062169 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/07/2025 14/07/2025 Cash 24072 0.029873 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/08/2025 04/08/2025 Cash 1961 0.002430 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/08/2025 13/08/2025 Cash 1037956 1.288434 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/08/2025 19/08/2025 Cash 473233 0.587433 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/09/2025 01/09/2025 Cash 331536 0.411541 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/09/2025 02/09/2025 Cash 253 0.000314 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/09/2025 18/09/2025 Cash 266184 0.330418 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2025 02/10/2025 Cash 1949 0.002416 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/11/2025 04/11/2025 Cash 3590 0.004448 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/11/2025 28/11/2025 Cash 15035 0.018662 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2025 02/12/2025 Cash 1778 0.002205 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/12/2025 10/12/2025 Cash 14617 0.018144 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/12/2025 16/12/2025 Cash 448913 0.557244 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/12/2025 22/12/2025 Cash 13708 0.017015 Cash-settled Equity Swap 31/12/2025 31/12/2025 Cash 479 0.000594 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/01/2026 05/01/2026 Cash 2490 0.003086 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/01/2026 20/01/2026 Cash 50 0.000062 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/01/2026 22/01/2026 Cash 10960 0.013599 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/02/2026 03/02/2026 Cash 26623 0.033035 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/02/2026 25/02/2026 Cash 1062915 1.319416 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/02/2026 27/02/2026 Cash 2233 0.002771 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/03/2026 03/03/2026 Cash 3391 0.004205 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/03/2026 09/03/2026 Cash 183736 0.228072 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/04/2026 02/04/2026 Cash 86756 0.107674 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/05/2026 01/05/2026 Cash 48000 0.059583 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/05/2026 05/05/2026 Cash 221 0.000274 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 751 0.000932 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/12/2029 12/12/2029 Cash 46893 0.058209 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/04/2031 15/04/2031 Cash 976 0.001211 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/04/2031 18/04/2031 Cash 797 0.000989 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/01/2032 20/01/2032 Cash 1737 0.002156 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/02/2032 06/02/2032 Cash 3911 0.004854 Sub Total 8.B2 4168697 5.174588%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 5.174588 6.018969%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

12. Date of Completion

05-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom