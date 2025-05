'PKL Has Led To Remarkable Resurgence Of Traditional Sports': Odisha CM Majhi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the remarkable global journey of India's indigenous sports, whilst acknowledging the remarkable resurgence of Kabaddi through the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

Speaking at the session titled 'Indigenous Sports: From India to the Global Stage,' Odisha CM emphasised how traditional games like Kabaddi have transformed from community pastimes to international sporting sensations.

"Indigenous sports are rooted in our history and culture. They have been integral to our communities since time immemorial, inculcating various virtues like teamwork, endurance, respect for nature and collective joy. This event is not just a celebration of these games, but a way of life - a culture that reflects the wisdom, resilience and creativity of our ancestors,” said CM Majhi.

The session highlighted how the PKL has helped in elevating traditional Indian sports to global recognition. Now entering its 12th season, PKL has revolutionised how indigenous sports are packaged, presented, and consumed by audiences worldwide.

"We must acknowledge the remarkable resurgence of traditional sports like Kabaddi. Thanks to initiatives like the Pro Kabaddi League, the sport has captured the imagination of millions across India," the Chief Minister stated.

"We have brought Kabaddi into living rooms and into the hearts of people everywhere. What was once only played in small communities has now become one of India's most popular and commercially successful sporting leagues, inspiring young boys and girls across the nation," he added.

The panel discussion featured key stakeholders in India's sports ecosystem, including Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal & League Chairman of PKL, Sudhanshu Mittal, president of the Kho Kho Federation of India; international sports consultant Nic Coward, Yannick Colaco, co-founder of Fancode, and international Kabaddi star Fazel Atrachali from Iran.

Majhi further outlined a comprehensive vision for indigenous sports development. "Our vision is simple - to create champions in every village and to ensure that every child with a dream gets the right platform to start."

"The transformative journey of indigenous sports has been remarkable, with Kabaddi emerging as a global phenomenon. From its early recognition at the Asian Games to its landmark partnership with JioStar, Pro Kabaddi has evolved into a major force in the sports ecosystem," he said.

While concluding his speech, Majhi said, "Traditional games must be promoted and expanded to the global stage. Through these efforts, we can take our traditional sports to millions of people within and beyond India's borders," added the Chief Minister. "Preserving indigenous sports is preserving our soul. It is about giving our children a sense of rootedness and pride in their heritage. It is about building a future rooted in the strength of our past."