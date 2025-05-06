403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow says EU’s ‘Russophobia’ is expensive obsession
(MENAFN) The European Union’s anti-Russian stance has become a costly burden, severely impacting its economy and citizens, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. In a press briefing, she criticized the EU’s efforts to distance itself from Russian energy as an “expensive obsession,” claiming that this policy shift has led to a sharp economic downturn across the bloc.
Following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, the EU began phasing out Russian gas imports, replacing them with more expensive fuel from the United States. Zakharova cited estimates showing that this transition has resulted in a GDP decline of 3.8% by 2024 and total economic losses of approximately €1.3 trillion ($1.4 trillion).
She contrasted the EU's sluggish 1% GDP growth in 2024 with Russia’s 4.1% growth the previous year, and noted a projected 2.4% drop in EU industrial production this year. Zakharova argued that everyday Europeans have suffered the most from these policies, pointing to reports suggesting that citizens have lost around €1.6 trillion ($1.7 trillion) in income between 2022 and 2024.
Despite growing economic challenges, she said EU leaders are intensifying their anti-Russian rhetoric while allocating enormous sums to support Ukraine, bolster military efforts, and pay for costly American energy. Zakharova questioned whether the European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, is truly acting in the interests of EU citizens.
She also addressed new U.S. tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump, including a 20% duty on EU goods. Zakharova warned that these trade measures, combined with existing economic pressures, could cost the EU up to €750 billion in losses over the next four years—despite Brussels' promises to protect local industries and consumers.
Following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, the EU began phasing out Russian gas imports, replacing them with more expensive fuel from the United States. Zakharova cited estimates showing that this transition has resulted in a GDP decline of 3.8% by 2024 and total economic losses of approximately €1.3 trillion ($1.4 trillion).
She contrasted the EU's sluggish 1% GDP growth in 2024 with Russia’s 4.1% growth the previous year, and noted a projected 2.4% drop in EU industrial production this year. Zakharova argued that everyday Europeans have suffered the most from these policies, pointing to reports suggesting that citizens have lost around €1.6 trillion ($1.7 trillion) in income between 2022 and 2024.
Despite growing economic challenges, she said EU leaders are intensifying their anti-Russian rhetoric while allocating enormous sums to support Ukraine, bolster military efforts, and pay for costly American energy. Zakharova questioned whether the European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, is truly acting in the interests of EU citizens.
She also addressed new U.S. tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump, including a 20% duty on EU goods. Zakharova warned that these trade measures, combined with existing economic pressures, could cost the EU up to €750 billion in losses over the next four years—despite Brussels' promises to protect local industries and consumers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment