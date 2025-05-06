403
Moscow brands France’s doings ‘shameful spectacle’
(MENAFN) Russia has strongly criticized France over the brief detention of one of its diplomats at a Paris airport, describing the incident as a “shameful spectacle” and a violation of diplomatic norms. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the female member of Russia’s official delegation to a UNESCO event was held by French border authorities upon arrival at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Sunday, during which her phone and laptop were confiscated without explanation.
Zakharova noted that the Russian Embassy in Paris immediately intervened by dispatching a consular officer, issuing a formal diplomatic protest to the French Foreign Ministry, and summoning the French ambassador in Moscow. Although the diplomat was eventually allowed to enter France, she had to spend an entire day confined to the airport’s border zone.
Zakharova warned that France would face repercussions beyond official complaints, criticizing the incident as an egregious breach of protocol. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also condemned the detention, calling it unacceptable and a clear violation of the Vienna Convention, which outlines the legal protections granted to diplomats. He added that the episode would further strain already deteriorating Franco-Russian relations.
In response, French government spokeswoman Sophie Primas said she was unaware of the specific case but acknowledged the current tensions between the two nations.
