Sageview Congratulates Lisa Drake As New NAPA President

Drake to lead National Association of Plan Advisors for 2025-26 Term

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, is proud to announce that Lisa Drake, Managing Director, Retirement Plan Consulting, has been elected President of NAPA (National Association of Plan Advisors).

Drake assumed the leadership role on April 29, after serving as the organization's president-elect in 2024.

"A passionate advocate for driving positive retirement plan outcomes for plan sponsors and participants, Lisa is the right person to lead this vital organization during this turbulent period for American retirement security," said John Longley, SageView's CEO. "I'm thrilled to see her in yet another leadership role where she will help enhance the financial stability for many Americans. NAPA is in incredibly good hands."

Drake joined SageView in 2019 as a retirement plan consultant, working with employer-sponsored retirement plan fiduciaries. She has worked in institutional financial services for nearly two decades. As Managing Director, Retirement Plan Consulting in West Palm Beach, Florida, Drake advocates for comprehensive retirement planning, financial wellness and closing the retirement savings gap.

Drake added, "I have served on the NAPA leadership council since 2020, and am honored to lead the organization as we face one of the most complex environments for American retirement in more than a generation. NAPA will continue to promote retirement security, pursue advocacy and support financial advisors as we navigate this evolving landscape. I look forward to working with the organization's leadership team in continuing NAPA's excellence."

Washington, D.C.-based NAPA is a non-profit organization created by retirement plan advisors to identify and solve retirement plan challenges. NAPA has more than 20,000 members and is affiliated with the American Retirement Association.

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group, LLC ("SageView") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView services include consulting and investment management for plan sponsors of 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and comprehensive wealth management and financial planning services for individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide.

Contact: Julie Toscano, 800.814.8742, [email protected]

