Cango Inc. Announces April 2025 Production Update For Crypto Mining Business
|
Metrics
|
Apr 2025 1
|
Mar 2025 1
|
Number of Bitcoins produced
|
470.0
|
530.1
|
Average number of Bitcoins produced per day
|
15.7
|
17.1
|
Total number of Bitcoins held 2
|
2,944.8
|
2,474.8
|
Total number of Bitcoins sold 2
|
-
|
-
|
Deployed hashrate 2
|
32 EH/s
|
32 EH/s
|
Average operating hashrate 3
|
29.9 EH/s
|
30.3 EH/s
|
|
1. Unaudited, estimated.
|
2. As of month-end.
|
3. Average over the month.
About Cango Inc.
Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG ) primarily operates a leading Bitcoin mining business. Cango has deployed its mining operation across strategic locations including North America, Middle East, South America, and East Africa. Cango expanded into the crypto assets market in November 2024, driven by the development in blockchain technology, increasing prevalence of crypto assets and its endeavor to diversify its business. Meanwhile, Cango has continued to operate the automotive transaction service in China since 2010, aiming to make car purchases simple and enjoyable. For more information, please visit: .
Investor Relations Contact
Yihe Liu
Cango Inc.
Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581
Email: [email protected]
Helen Wu
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +86 10 6508 0677
Email: [email protected]
