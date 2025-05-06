GSI Technology To Participate In The Sidoti May Micro-Cap Virtual Conference
For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology, please visit: Sidoti May Virtual Conference . Note that the conference organizer reserves the right to adjust a company's meeting schedule, including its presentation time. It is recommended that participants confirm all meeting times with the organizer.
A webcast of GSI Technology's presentation will be available on the company's website under the Events and Presentations tab: .
ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY
Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI's resources are focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and Gemini-I, the associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit .
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Hayden IR
Kim Rogers
541-904-5075
...
Media Relations
Finn Partners for GSI Technology
Ricca Silverio
(415) 348-2724
...
Company
GSI Technology, Inc.
Douglas M. Schirle
Chief Financial Officer
408-331-9802
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment