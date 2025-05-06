Aventon Announces The Next Generation Of Their Do It All Aventure 3 Fat Tire Ebike.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Embrace the all-terrain with the ultimate ebike for adventure seekers, combining rugged performance with cutting edge functional technology.

Brea, Ca, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brea, CA – May 6th, 2025 – Avento , an innovator in electric bicycles, is excited to introduce the all-new Aventure 3. With its updated geometry and smart bike technology, the Aventure 3 is the perfect bike to tackle any terrain that gets in your way.

Featuring 4” fat tires, a suspension fork, and an added suspension seatpost, the Aventure is built to conquer any terrain with ease. Now equipped with a host of new technology and security features, the Aventure 3 keeps you connected and your bike secure so the only thing you have to worry about is where your bike will take you next. Its powerful 750W motor, up to 65 miles of range, and Ride Tune customization ensures you can get where you want to go, with exactly as much power as you need to get there. No matter where you want to explore, the Aventure is ready to take on any challenge.

'We are excited to announce the best in category Aventure 3 and continue to offer unrivaled quality and value to our riders.” - says Aventon CEO, JW Zhang.

Stealth, Matcha, Cobalt Blue and Java - The Aventure 3 is now available in four outstanding colors in Step-Through and Step-Over frames. With its clean design and powerful features, this bike is set to revolutionize your riding experience.

At the heart of the Aventure 3 is a 750W, 36V Hub Drive Motor, delivering a 80Nm of torque with peak 1188W. Whether you're climbing steep hills or cruising flat roads, this bike will effortlessly take you where you need to go. Comfort is key on rugged adventures with the Aventure 3. The suspension seat post with 50mm of travel paired with an 80mm travel suspension fork offers a personalized and comfortable ride. Whether you're a weekend warrior or embarking on a bigger trip, the Aventure 3 ensures a smooth and enjoyable journey.

The Aventon Control Unit (ACU) keeps you protected and connected like never before. With enhanced features such as Wheel Lock, Geofencing, and Passcode Protection, you can rest assured your bike is safe wherever you go. The ACU also provides real-time bike stats through GPS tracking and a 4G connection, allowing you to monitor your ride's performance with ease.The Aventure 3 offers unparalleled features and value.

MSRP: $1,999 SHIPPING: May 6th, 2025

To learn more about the Aventon Aventure 3, please visitText> .

About Aventon

Aventon, based in Southern California, is one of the world's leading and innovative bicycle manufacturers and retailers. In 2012, CEO JW Zhang was inspired to build his own bicycle brand to create affordable and high-quality bikes.

With roots in performance cycling, Aventon's heritage of innovation propelled them into a bold belief that they could transition from fixed gear bikes into e-mobility, making it more enjoyable for the masses. Their goal was to create a brand that was versatile, inclusive and all-encompassing of the different types of riders that exist, without sacrificing foundational attention to precision and purposefully-built products.

Aventon exists to enable people to redefine Adventure. They believe that every ride is an opportunity for riders, in every stage of their lives, to change the way they experience the world, and in that moment feel alive. They are fully committed to prevailing in their dedication to introducing premium technologies and placing their customers' experience at the center of their world.

For more information, visit Text> or visit one of Aventon's 1,800+ dealer locations nationwide.

