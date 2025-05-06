MRT Unveils 'King Of The Hill' Axle-Back Exhaust For Jeep® Plug-In Hybrid Wrangler 4XE: Performance Meets Sustainability

MRT Engineered Performance

MRT "King of the Hill" exhaust for Jeep® 4XE

MRT Engineered Performance has released a performance exhaust system for the Jeep® 4XE hybrid, improving the sound and the driving experience.

- Scott Hoag, CEO of MRTPLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MRT Engineered Performance, the renowned performance exhaust company, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the “King of the Hill” axle-back exhaust system , specifically designed for the 2021 and newer JeepWrangler 4XE plug-in hybrid.This new exhaust system is engineered to enhance both the auditory and driving experience of the Wrangler 4XE, giving the vehicle's 2.0-liter turbocharged hybrid engine a more aggressive sound, while simultaneously improving fuel efficiency. The design ensures that drivers can enjoy a more engaging ride without compromising the vehicle's hybrid capabilities.“Team MRT is proud to amp up the sound of the Wrangler 4XE,” said Scott Hoag, CEO of MRT.“We love the way this King of the Hill axle-back exhaust lets you hear the 2.0-liter turbocharger whoosh and improves fuel efficiency at the same time. It's a great way for Wrangler owners to feel the SUV performance and install an aftermarket part that actually improves your sustainable footprint. Each 4XE Wrangler will definitely get noticed with this exhaust installed.”Key Product Features:. Enhanced Sound Experience: The exhaust system provides a pleasant purr during steady driving and transitions to an aggressive, performance-oriented sound upon acceleration. The design also intensifies the turbocharger's distinctive whoosh, offering a more immersive driving experience.. Performance and Efficiency: Constructed from T304 stainless steel for superior corrosion resistance, the system features a 4-inch exhaust tube that increases exhaust flow. This design reduces back pressure, leading to improved fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance.. Easy Installation: The axle-back exhaust is designed for straightforward installation. Owners can easily remove the factory exhaust at the muffler section clamp joint, slide the MRT tailpipes into place, and secure them with the provided band clamps.All MRT performance exhaust systems are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA, ensuring top-tier quality and craftsmanship. Each product comes with MRT's limited lifetime warranty, reflecting the company's commitment to durability and customer satisfaction.For more information, to purchase the new“King of the Hill” axle-back exhaust, or to explore the MRT Engineered Performance full range of performance products, visit .###About MRT Engineered Performance:Based in Plymouth, Michigan, the company designs, engineers, and manufactures performance exhaust systems in the USA. All exhaust systems are made from T304 stainless steel and come with the MRT Engineered Performance limited lifetime warranty. The company manufactures products for Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Jeep, Lincoln, Mazda, Polaris, Ram, Subaru, and Toyota cars and trucks.

