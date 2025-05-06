Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ekoostik Hookah To Headline Toke And Float 2025 Music Festival In Uniontown, Ohio


2025-05-06 06:15:50
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flyer for the Toke and Float 2025 Music Festival

The July 12 event at Kim Tam Park features live music, outdoor activities, and a community-friendly atmosphere.

UNIONTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / --

Contact: ...

Date: 5/5/2025

TOKE AND FLOAT 2025

eKoostik Hookah Headlines Ohio's Most 420-Friendly Jam Band Festival

Sunshine. Swimming. Live Jams. Cannabis Culture.

Saturday, July 12 | 12 PM – 10 PM | Kim Tam Park, Uniontown, OH

Uniontown, Ohio - Sunshine on your face, floaty beneath you, and your favorite jams echoing across the water - Toke and Float 2025 is making a splash as Ohio's premier 420-friendly jam band festival, happening Saturday, July 12 from 12 PM to 10 PM at the legendary Kim Tam Park in Uniontown, OH.

This year's lineup is topped by jam scene icons eKoostik Hookah, bringing their signature sound to a sun-soaked day of music, swimming, and elevated energy. Joining them are:

. Groove Roots

. Dirty Psychic

. Sumthin Wonky

. Bree Jay and members of Land of Panda

Swim all day, vibe under the sun, and enjoy the freedom of an open, cannabis-positive environment thanks to recent Ohio law changes that make Toke and Float not just a festival - but a movement.

You'll also catch a live podcast taping with Hot Boxed Podcast and Roasting on Rooftops, recording on-site with special guests, smoky takes, and real-time festival energy.

For those going all-in, VIP passes unlock the official after party featuring DJ Hijacked, plus rumored late-night jam sessions from members of the lineup and special guests.

WHEN: Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 12 PM – 10 PM

WHERE: Kim Tam Park, Uniontown, OH

TICKETS: On sale now at

Bring your floaty. Blaze responsibly. Let the music carry you.

Toke and Float 2025 - where the water's warm, the sun is shining, and the vibes are sky high.

Tia Lentini
Floaty LLC
+1 440-427-4633
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN06052025003118003196ID1109512473

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search