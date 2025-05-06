403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kiev strikes Russian gas supplies to southern Europe
(MENAFN) Moscow has accused Ukrainian forces of launching a targeted drone strike on a critical Russian gas infrastructure facility that helps supply energy to southern Europe through the TurkStream pipeline. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the attack occurred overnight near the town of Korenovsk in the Krasnodar Region, with eight Ukrainian drones intercepted before causing any damage.
The ministry denounced the strike as a deliberate act against international energy infrastructure and claimed it violated an energy ceasefire agreement brokered last month between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. Since accepting the U.S.-proposed moratorium on attacks against energy sites, Russia says it has upheld the terms, even as Ukraine has continued such assaults daily.
The facility targeted—Korenovskaya compressor station—is part of the Pochinki-Anapa pipeline, which has been operational since mid-2022 and plays a key role in supplying gas to the TurkStream route under the Black Sea. While the pipeline is capable of transporting up to 63 billion cubic meters annually, it is currently operating at about half capacity.
TurkStream serves as a major route for Russian gas exports to Türkiye and onward to several European countries, including Hungary, Bulgaria, and Greece. Russia highlighted that the strike fits a pattern of Ukrainian attempts to disrupt regional energy stability. In February, Hungary accused Ukraine of threatening its sovereignty following a similar drone strike on another gas facility linked to the same pipeline.
The ministry denounced the strike as a deliberate act against international energy infrastructure and claimed it violated an energy ceasefire agreement brokered last month between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. Since accepting the U.S.-proposed moratorium on attacks against energy sites, Russia says it has upheld the terms, even as Ukraine has continued such assaults daily.
The facility targeted—Korenovskaya compressor station—is part of the Pochinki-Anapa pipeline, which has been operational since mid-2022 and plays a key role in supplying gas to the TurkStream route under the Black Sea. While the pipeline is capable of transporting up to 63 billion cubic meters annually, it is currently operating at about half capacity.
TurkStream serves as a major route for Russian gas exports to Türkiye and onward to several European countries, including Hungary, Bulgaria, and Greece. Russia highlighted that the strike fits a pattern of Ukrainian attempts to disrupt regional energy stability. In February, Hungary accused Ukraine of threatening its sovereignty following a similar drone strike on another gas facility linked to the same pipeline.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment