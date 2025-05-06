BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership

BTSE Cares Foundation , a charitable foundation backed by BTSE, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce the extension of its partnership with Singapore Football Club (SFC) , continuing a collaboration that blends the passion of football with the innovation of digital assets. BTSE Cares Foundation will sponsor SFC as it competes in the HKFC Standard Chartered Soccer Sevens tournament, held from May 16-18 in Hong Kong.

BTSE offers simple, secure, and efficient cryptocurrency trading tailored for both retail and institutional users. Our commitment to excellence and innovation makes BTSE the go-to platform for all things crypto.

This renewed partnership follows Singapore FC's participation in the previous year's HKFC Standard Chartered Soccer Sevens tournament, where the team was sponsored by BTSE during the three-day event.

The HKFC Standard Chartered Soccer Sevens is a prestigious annual invitational tournament held at Hong Kong Football Club, featuring elite teams in three categories: Men's Open, Women's, and Masters (Over 35s). The 2025 edition will take place from May 16th to 18th at Happy Valley Stadium, celebrating its 26th anniversary. Notable participating clubs include Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City, West Ham United, Wrexham AFC, Yokohama F. Marinos, and Chonburi FC.

This year, BTSE will also sponsor Singapore Football Club's football clinic for the Singapore International School, which will be held at a stadium in Hong Kong.

About BTSE

is a global blockchain technology company focused on three primary businesses: Exchange, Payments, and Infrastructure Development. The BTSE exchange supports 350+ cryptocurrencies and 100+ perpetual futures contracts with over USD $30B in monthly trading volume. The payments platform can provide fiat and crypto pay-ins and outs, as well as OTC services for over 50 major currencies. Additionally, their enterprise solutions enable businesses to white-label our exchange infrastructure, wallets, payment gateways, access liquidity, and more.

About Singapore Football Club

is one of Singapore's fastest-growing sports clubs, recently crowned Cosmo League Champions. SFC operates multiple men's and women's teams and a youth academy collaborating with local schools and community programs. The club is committed to providing pathways, opportunities, and character development for players aged six to nineteen. SFC will also host the inaugural Singapore Soccer 7s tournament at Jalan Besar Stadium from July 25th to 27th, 2025, featuring clubs from Europe, South America, and Asia.

