United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) Condemns Air Strikes In Fangak, Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) condemns continuing air strikes in Fangak, Jonglei state, which have led to civilian deaths, injuries and displacement as well as the destruction of humanitarian property.

On 3 May, aerial bombardments in Old Fangak led to seven civilians being killed while some 27 others were injured and a Médecins Sans Frontières pharmacy was destroyed. This morning, an air strike near a World Food Programme warehouse in New Fangak has damaged a dyke protecting people in this remote location from floods.



“Such violence against civilians and clearly marked humanitarian facilities is unacceptable,” said Guang Cong, Deputy Special Representative, UNMISS.



“These attacks constitute a grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian law. Vitally, they contravene the Revitalized Peace Agreement and severely undermine ongoing efforts to establish durable peace in South Sudan,” he stated.



“We call on involved parties to prioritize civilian protection by recommitting to the Peace Agreement and the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and actioning an immediate ceasefire. We also urge South Sudanese authorities to investigate these incidents and hold those responsible to account,” added DSRSG Cong.



UNMISS continues to engage with all stakeholders, including national and state authorities, security actors, uniformed personnel, community leaders, civil society organisations as well as international and regional partners to reduce tensions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).