First Nordic Metals To Present At Mar-A-Lago To Showcase European Gold Growth Strategy

MENAFN - Yolo Wire)First Nordic Metals Corp. (“First Nordic” or the “Company”) (TSXV: $FNM) (OTC: $FNMCF) (FNSE: FNMC SDB) (FRA: HEG0) is pleased to announce CEO Taj Singh and President Adam Cegielski will host an exclusive investor forum at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida on May 7. This invite-only event will bring together select U.S. and international investors for a direct discussion with the Company’s leadership about global gold markets and First Nordic’s high-potential %Gold assets in Sweden and Finland.

This initiative is part of First Nordic’s broader push to raise visibility among key investors, engage new capital markets participants, and build strategic partnerships as it advances its position as a leading European gold explorer and developer.

First Nordic CEO Taj Singh comments , The Mar-a-Lago forum is an excellent venue to connect with investors who share our bullish view on gold. It’s also a chance to showcase what sets us apart: a junior miner with two district-scale gold assets in mining-friendly, first-world jurisdictions.”

The occasion follows a milestone year for the Company, in which it was named to the 2025 TSX Venture 50, featured in national U.S. media, including Fox News, and successfully listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden under the ticker FNMC SDB.

With a dominant land position across Sweden’s Gold Line belt and Finland’s Oijä rvi belt, First Nordic is well-positioned to lead the next wave of European gold discovery. The Mar-a-Lago event marks another step in growing its U.S. investor base and driving long-term value through strategic engagement.

ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS

%FirstNordicMetals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, First Nordic is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional project areas (Paubä cken, Storjuktan), which combined with the Barsele project, total ~100 km of strike coverage of the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, First Nordic is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijä rvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmä kangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.

