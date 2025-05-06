403
Argentina Unlocks Private Dollar Savings To Boost Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Economy Minister Luis Caputo announced on May 5 that the government will free up private dollar savings to boost growth.
Argentines now hold about $271 billion outside formal banks. The IMF estimates another $200 billion in hidden private stashes. This hoard shows deep distrust in the peso. It also reveals large untapped liquidity ready to flow.
Caputo said the plan will not require printing new pesos. Instead, the focus will remain on fiscal balance and lower taxes. He lifted the $200 monthly limit on individual dollar purchases. He unified multiple exchange rates into one official band.
Decree 269/2025 ended the dollar blend rule for exporters. Communication A 8226 eased reporting rules and reduced penalties for dollar transactions.
The plan also streamlines customs for dollar-paid imports and rewrites VAT sharing across governments. These moves aim to reduce red tape. Officials will boost QR-code and debit-card payments in dollars.
ARCA will simplify repatriation of offshore funds. Analysts compare this model with Uruguay and Peru. They warn heavy dollar use might slow a peso recovery.
By freeing billions of dollars, Argentina hopes to spur consumption, create jobs and build business confidence. Success will depend on sustaining fiscal discipline.
