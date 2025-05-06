Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bragantino’S Late Strike Keeps Palmeiras Atop Brasileirão


2025-05-06 06:14:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to UOL, Palmeiras retained first place in the Campeonato Brasileiro after round seven despite Bragantino's 1-0 win over Mirassol. Both teams reached 16 points, but Palmeiras stayed ahead with a superior goal difference of +5 against +4.

Palmeiras had claimed the lead on Sunday by beating Vasco 1-0 at Mané Garrincha in Brasília. Flamengo dropped to third place after losing 2-1 to Cruzeiro, leaving them with 14 points.

Both Palmeiras and Bragantino hold identical records of five wins, one draw and one loss. Palmeiras scored eight goals and conceded three, while Bragantino netted nine and conceded five.

Bragantino sealed their win in stoppage time through Pitta's goal during the stadium's top-flight debut. Palmeiras invested heavily in its squad during the 2025 transfer window, spending approximately R$435 million on seven players.

Moreover, management aimed to reverse the previous season's early exits in continental tournaments. Since Red Bull's acquisition of Bragantino in 2019, the club received significant infrastructure upgrades and brand support.



The Cícero de Souza Marques Stadium underwent renovations before hosting its first Série A match on Monday. Additionally, the stadium debut enhanced Bragantino's local fan engagement and commercial prospects.

Leading the Brasileirão carries major commercial benefits. Top-table clubs secure larger shares of TV distribution and negotiate premium sponsorship contracts. Therefore, Palmeiras and Bragantino intensified their focus on each match this season.

Both teams return to action on Saturday in the eighth round. Bragantino visits Grêmio at Arena do Grêmio at 6:30 pm Brasília time. Palmeiras hosts São Paulo at Arena Barueri at 5:30 pm to maintain momentum.

The title race remains tight and will influence media rights valuations. Each result can sway TV ratings, sponsorship deals and club valuations.

