Brazil’S Brava Energia Breaks April Production Record With 15% Gain
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brava Energia reported on May 5 that it set a new production record in April, averaging 81,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day. It represented a 15% gain over its first-quarter average.
Meanwhile, the firm raised output by 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from March, jumping from 71,800 to 81,800 boe/d. The company delivered 47,900 boe/d offshore, while onshore fields contributed 33,900 boe/d.
This robust performance helped lift its oil volumes to 69,200 barrels per day and gas to 12,600 boe/d. Meanwhile, offshore growth centered on the Papa-Terra and Atlanta assets.
Papa-Terra reached its strongest output since December 2023, nearing 11,000 barrels per day. Atlanta surged to 26,000 barrels per day following the April 13 start-up of wells 4H and 5H.
The FPSO Atlanta now operates four wells and will tie in two more by June. Onshore operations in the Potiguar and Recôncavo complexes added 33,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
They supplied conventional crude and gas across multiple fields. In Q1 2025, Brava averaged 71,057 boe/d, an 81% rise from Q4 2024. Offshore restarts and a 23% stake in Parque das Conchas drove this gain.
Additionally, in early April, it sold eleven Potiguar onshore concessions for US$15 million. In December, it signed a three-year natural gas supply agreement with Comgás at 11% of Brent.
It formed in 2024 through the merger of 3R Petroleum and Enauta. In addition, it holds majority stakes in Papa-Terra, Atlanta , and the Peroá hub. It holds minority shares in Pescada, Manati, and Parque das Conchas.
Independent audits certified 479 million boe of proved reserves and 605 million boe when adding probable volumes. The reports valued proved reserves at US$8.0 billion and proved plus probable at US$10.1 billion on a 10% discount rate.
These volumes imply a 26-year lifespan at current output. Furthermore, Brava plans to connect two more wells in Atlanta by June and drill additional wells by late 2026.
It targets roughly 45,000 barrels per day from Atlanta upon completion. Heavy, low-sulfur crude sells in Singapore under offtake agreements with Trafigura and Shell.
Overall, this operational leap underscores Brava's shift toward offshore efficiency and reserve growth. Investors will watch upcoming well tie-ins and international sales deals for further insight.
