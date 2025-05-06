403
Football Games For Tuesday, May 6, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.
From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast. Whether you're following international beach soccer, European club competitions, or South American domestic and continental battles, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Note: All times are in local time (IDT) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.
12:00 PM – Oman x Brazil – Copa do Mundo FIFA Futebol de Areia
Channels: Sportv and Youtube/@CazeTV
4:00 PM – Internazionale x Barcelona – UEFA Champions League (Semifinal-Second Leg)
Channels: SBT, TNT, and MAX
6:00 PM – Vasco da Gama x Bahia – Copa do Brasil Sub-17 (Final)
Channels: Sportv
7:00 PM – Alianza Lima x São Paulo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
7:00 PM – Carabobo x Botafogo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
7:00 PM – Atlético Bucaramanga x Racing – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
9:30 PM – Fortaleza x Colo-Colo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
11:00 PM – San Antonio Bulo Bulo x Peñarol – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
7:00 PM – Vitória x Defensa y Justicia – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
7:00 PM – Nacional Potosí x Club Guarani – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
7:00 PM – Sportivo Luqueño x Godoy Cruz – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
9:30 PM – Corinthians x América de Cali – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: SBT, ESPN, and Disney+
9:30 PM – Boston River x Independiente – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
11:00 PM – Melgar x Lanús – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
7:30 PM – CRB x Cuiabá – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
9:30 PM – Athletic x Vila Nova – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
8:00 PM – São Lourenço x Tubarão – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
8:00 PM – Realidade Jovem x Palmeiras – Paulistão Feminino
Channels: Space, Record News, MAX, and Youtube/@CazeTV
8:00 PM – São Paulo x Santos – Paulistão Feminino
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
