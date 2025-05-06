Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Football Games For Tuesday, May 6, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-05-06 06:14:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.

From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast. Whether you're following international beach soccer, European club competitions, or South American domestic and continental battles, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

  • 12:00 PM – Oman x Brazil – Copa do Mundo FIFA Futebol de Areia
    Channels: Sportv and Youtube/@CazeTV

UEFA Champions League

  • 4:00 PM – Internazionale x Barcelona – UEFA Champions League (Semifinal-Second Leg)
    Channels: SBT, TNT, and MAX


Brazil – Copa do Brasil Sub-17

  • 6:00 PM – Vasco da Gama x Bahia – Copa do Brasil Sub-17 (Final)
    Channels: Sportv

CONMEBOL Libertadores

  • 7:00 PM – Alianza Lima x São Paulo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 7:00 PM – Carabobo x Botafogo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 7:00 PM – Atlético Bucaramanga x Racing – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 9:30 PM – Fortaleza x Colo-Colo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 11:00 PM – San Antonio Bulo Bulo x Peñarol – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+

CONMEBOL Sul-Americana

  • 7:00 PM – Vitória x Defensa y Justicia – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
  • 7:00 PM – Nacional Potosí x Club Guarani – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 7:00 PM – Sportivo Luqueño x Godoy Cruz – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 9:30 PM – Corinthians x América de Cali – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: SBT, ESPN, and Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – Boston River x Independiente – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 11:00 PM – Melgar x Lanús – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

Brazilian Domestic Competitions

  • 7:30 PM – CRB x Cuiabá – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – Athletic x Vila Nova – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: Disney+

Brazilian Futsal Competitions

  • 8:00 PM – São Lourenço x Tubarão – Liga Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial

Brazil – Paulistão Feminino

  • 8:00 PM – Realidade Jovem x Palmeiras – Paulistão Feminino
    Channels: Space, Record News, MAX, and Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 8:00 PM – São Paulo x Santos – Paulistão Feminino
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao

Note: All times are in local time (IDT) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.

MENAFN06052025007421016031ID1109512451

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search