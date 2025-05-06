403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hidrovias Do Brasil S.A. Turns Loss Into Profit With Strong Q1 2025 Recovery
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Hidrovias do Brasil S.A. reported a net profit of R$23.16 million ($3.86 million) in the first quarter of 2025, reversing a R$70.86 million ($11.81 million) loss in the same period last year, according to the company's official financial statements.
This turnaround marks a notable shift for the logistics operator, which faced significant operational and financial challenges in 2024. The company's revenue from services reached R$501.15 million ($83.53 million), up from R$440.00 million ($73.33 million) in Q1 2024.
This 14% increase reflects higher freight volumes and improved tariffs, especially in the South corridor, where favorable water levels and intensified dredging allowed for better navigability.
Revenue related to the construction of company assets also rose to R$73.54 million ($12.26 million), compared to R$60.21 million ($10.04 million) a year earlier.
Operating costs increased to R$293.10 million ($48.85 million), up 14% year-on-year, primarily due to higher fuel and labor expenses. However, the company managed to reduce operational expenses by 27%, bringing them down to R$58.20 million ($9.70 million).
Depreciation and amortization costs also grew, reaching R$97.67 million ($16.28 million), reflecting ongoing investments in fleet and infrastructure.
Hidrovias do Brasil S.A. Narrows Cash Outflow
Financial income played a crucial role in the quarter's results, climbing to R$97.44 million ($16.24 million), more than tripling the previous year's figure. The company benefited from cash management strategies and favorable foreign-exchange movements.
Other comprehensive income, however, showed a negative swing of R$57.23 million ($9.54 million), mainly due to translation effects on foreign-currency investments.
Cash flow from operating activities remained negative, with a net cash outflow of R$28.01 million ($4.67 million), though this figure improved compared to the previous year's R$85.84 million ($14.31 million) outflow.
The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of R$396.38 million ($66.06 million), down from R$652.96 million ($108.83 million) at the end of Q1 2024, reflecting significant investments and financing activities.
Hidrovias do Brasil S.A. continued to comply with its loan covenants, maintaining a capitalization ratio above 25% and a debt service coverage ratio of at least 1.3×.
The company's management reaffirmed its financial and operating projections for 2025, indicating confidence in ongoing recovery and operational improvements.
This quarter's results highlight Hidrovias do Brasil S.A. 's ability to adapt to challenging market conditions and restore profitability. The company's focus on cost control, operational efficiency, and strategic investments strengthens its foundation.
This positions it to benefit from future growth in the logistics sector. The financial turnaround demonstrates resilience and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, setting a more stable outlook for the remainder of the year.
This turnaround marks a notable shift for the logistics operator, which faced significant operational and financial challenges in 2024. The company's revenue from services reached R$501.15 million ($83.53 million), up from R$440.00 million ($73.33 million) in Q1 2024.
This 14% increase reflects higher freight volumes and improved tariffs, especially in the South corridor, where favorable water levels and intensified dredging allowed for better navigability.
Revenue related to the construction of company assets also rose to R$73.54 million ($12.26 million), compared to R$60.21 million ($10.04 million) a year earlier.
Operating costs increased to R$293.10 million ($48.85 million), up 14% year-on-year, primarily due to higher fuel and labor expenses. However, the company managed to reduce operational expenses by 27%, bringing them down to R$58.20 million ($9.70 million).
Depreciation and amortization costs also grew, reaching R$97.67 million ($16.28 million), reflecting ongoing investments in fleet and infrastructure.
Hidrovias do Brasil S.A. Narrows Cash Outflow
Financial income played a crucial role in the quarter's results, climbing to R$97.44 million ($16.24 million), more than tripling the previous year's figure. The company benefited from cash management strategies and favorable foreign-exchange movements.
Other comprehensive income, however, showed a negative swing of R$57.23 million ($9.54 million), mainly due to translation effects on foreign-currency investments.
Cash flow from operating activities remained negative, with a net cash outflow of R$28.01 million ($4.67 million), though this figure improved compared to the previous year's R$85.84 million ($14.31 million) outflow.
The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of R$396.38 million ($66.06 million), down from R$652.96 million ($108.83 million) at the end of Q1 2024, reflecting significant investments and financing activities.
Hidrovias do Brasil S.A. continued to comply with its loan covenants, maintaining a capitalization ratio above 25% and a debt service coverage ratio of at least 1.3×.
The company's management reaffirmed its financial and operating projections for 2025, indicating confidence in ongoing recovery and operational improvements.
This quarter's results highlight Hidrovias do Brasil S.A. 's ability to adapt to challenging market conditions and restore profitability. The company's focus on cost control, operational efficiency, and strategic investments strengthens its foundation.
This positions it to benefit from future growth in the logistics sector. The financial turnaround demonstrates resilience and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, setting a more stable outlook for the remainder of the year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment