Pakistani National Arrested Along Loc In Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch, Third Detention In Three Days
This marks the third case of a Pakistani national being detained in the past three days and comes after the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 that claimed lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.BSF troops apprehend Pakistani national from Punjab's Gurdaspur
The officials on May 5 said Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani national who intruded into the Indian territory. The BSF troops on duty in the area of Border Out Post (BOP) Sahapur, a flanking BOP of Dariya Mansoor, saw suspicious movement near Falku Nala ahead of the border fence and nearly 250 metres inside the Indian territory, PTI reported.
He was seen concealing in the bushes and wild growth, they stated. The BSF troops and the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) cordoned off the area, making the way to successfully apprehend him. He was identified as a 24-year-old Husnain from a village in Gujranwala, Pakistan. The recoveries included Pakistani currency and an identity card.Also Read | Mock drill, missile tests: India, Pak focus on military prowess as fear of 'war' BSF apprehends Pakistan Ranger from international border in Rajasthan
The BSF on May 3 arrested a Pakistani ranger from along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan frontier of the force took him into custody, PTI reported.
On the other side, the rangers apprehended BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw on April 23 from along this international border in Punjab and they have declined to hand him over irrespective of a strong protest registered by the Indian force.Also Read | India-Pak Tensions: What envoys said after the UNSC meeting? Indian army responds to Pakistan's unprovoked small-arms firing
Pakistan yet again resorted to unprovoked firing across the LoC for the 12th night, drawing a measured response from the Indian Army. The Indian army said it responded in a“proportionate manner” to Pakistan's small-arms firing on intervening night of May 5-6.
“During the night of 05-06 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in J&K. Indian Army responded in proportionate manner,” ANI quoted the Indian Army as saying.
(With inputs from agencies)
